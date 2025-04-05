Raiders' genius LB contract pushes the door wide open for another huge move

New general manager John Spytek has been frugal with the team's money in his first offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of chasing down players in free agency with a high asking price, Spytek focused on low-dollar veterans that fit the mold of what he and head coach Pete Carroll are trying to build.

Las Vegas did spend some money this offseason, as they gave Maxx Crosby a hefty contract and extended quarterback Geno Smith on a deal worth up to $85.5 million. However, they saved money by letting players like Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs all leave the building without a contract last month.

Spytek added a familiar face last week in linebacker Devin White, who was once regarded among the best in the league at his position. Looking to rediscover his form, White signed an incredibly team-friendly deal which could allow the Raiders to take another big swing before the season begins.

Raiders have cap space to make big move after Devin White contract

White signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth up to $1.17 million, according to Spotrac. As if this deal was not enough of a bargain, Las Vegas didn't give White any guaranteed money, which makes this an incredibly low-risk proposition.

The Raiders still have $31.6 million available in cap space, which gives them the flexibility to make another big move or two in free agency. The consensus is that the team needs another wide receiver, and they could solve that problem by adding any number of veterans with connections to the team like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper or Tyler Lockett.

Spytek already added guard Alex Cappa this offseason, but Brandon Scherff is another highly touted interior offensive lineman that the team could splurge on now, given that they have the financial freedom to do so.

White was not the only player that the Raiders signed for a discount this offseason, as Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, Eric Stokes, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Leki Fotu are all making $8 million per year or less.

It may take a little time for them to replicate the production of the players that they are replacing, but this Las Vegas team is not leveraging their future on any of these recent additions. The Raiders are signing solid players that can hold it down while the franchise builds toward something special - not getting into a bidding war and trying to win the offseason.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has made a living in Las Vegas turning low-dollar free agents and late-round draft picks into hot commodities on the open market. There's no reason he can't do that again this season.