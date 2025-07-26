Raiders dodge major catastrophe with recent free agent signing

The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled their linebacker room this offseason, replacing multi-year starters Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo with Elandon Roberts and Devin White. This free agent duo was thought to be underwhelming, and most felt that the team needed to make another addition.

Later in the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Germaine Pratt, and it was not long after that the Raiders swooped in and signed the 29-year-old player. He's expected to be an instant starter for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's unit.

However, just one day after the Christian Wilkins saga unfolded, it was initially reported that every player was healthy and in attendance at Friday's training camp practice. The Athletic's Tashan Reed countered this by pointing out that Pratt was on the field but not participating in drills.

Germaine Pratt held out of Raiders training camp for precautionary reasons

His being on the field was a good sign, but fans started to become worried when he was not practicing. Thankfully, head coach Pete Carroll cleared the air during his media availability by explaining that Pratt has been performing just fine and keeping him out was precautionary.

"Well, he was off to a good start (the) first couple (of) days. He's got a hamstring (that's) just a little bit tight," Carroll said. "So, we're just making sure that he can get to the fifth practice, is really what we're doing. We're going to give him this day off and then try to get him right back."

While Pratt's one-year, $4.3 million deal did not break the bank for the Raiders, it would have been a shame for such a recent free agent signing to suffer an injury so early in camp. Thankfully, it seems like this was routine rest or caution for the veteran player.

With Jamal Adams now in the fold and playing linebacker in Las Vegas, the room just got a whole lot more interesting. The training camp battle at this position will be one to watch, as Roberts, Adams, Pratt and White will all be competing for the starting roles.

Veteran Jaylon Smith will also be in the conversation, as will young players like Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer and Cody Lindenberg. At one point, this group was considered a major hole in the defense, and it could be argued that it is now a strength for the Silver and Black.

Pratt already joined the party late, so getting him back quickly will be paramount. If he continues to miss time, the Raiders' most talented linebacker may be behind the 8-ball and could jeopardize some playing time, which would hurt the team as a whole. Fortunately, he seems to be just fine.

