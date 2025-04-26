Through five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have been putting on a show with new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

Instead of reaching for prospects or simply taking the best player available, the Raiders have addressed several major needs and landed multiple Week 1 starters in the first few rounds.

The class is highlighted by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but Las Vegas also landed notable studs like TCU wide receiver Jack Bech and FCS All-American Charles Grant, an offensive tackle from William & Mary.

Raiders draft 320-pound Travis Hunter clone with sneaky versatile Day 3 pick

With pick No. 180 in the sixth round, the Raiders took Ole Miss defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, who is the most versatile prospect in the draft outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter.

Pegues actually began his career as a tight end at Auburn before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball. While he primarily played defensive tackle for the Rebels, Pegues was also a frequent guest star on offense as well.

In his senior season, Pegues ran the ball 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing his prowess as a two-way player. While he did not play the sheer number of snaps that Hunter did on both sides of the ball, he made quite an impact for the Ole Miss offense under head coach Lane Kiffin.

At defensive tackle, he also thrived, totaling 42 tackles, including 14 for a loss and 3.5 sacks during his final year. His combination of strength and quickness will make him a candidate to be the Raiders' starting nose tackle, but he will need to improve as a pass rusher if he wants an expanded role.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should have fun incorporating ways for Pegues to contribute to the offense this season. At Ole Miss, the ball was commonly snapped directly to him in short-yardage situations, and he used his speed and size to punch the ball in.

Now, the Raiders' defensive line room is likely set, unless the team wants to add another developmental pass rusher in the final rounds. Pegues will be a rotational player early in his career, but he will be most exciting when he inevitably lines up under center and finds the endzone for Las Vegas.