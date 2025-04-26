After having one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, the Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized upgrading that side of the ball. This offseason, new general manager John Spytek already traded for Geno Smith, who is a massive upgrade at quarterback for the next two or three seasons.

Through the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, the team has made five selections through a variety of trades down the board. To nobody's surprise, four of these five picks have been used on offensive prospects.

However, with Day 3 on the horizon, the team still has several positions on the defense that they need to bolster in the late rounds. Here are five intriguing prospects set to be available that the Raiders cannot miss out on.

5 defenders Raiders can't miss out on during Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Quincey Riley, CB, Louisville

Riley is a 5-foot-11, 194-pound prospect who projects to be the ideal slot cornerback in the NFL. While he did primarily line up on the outside at Louisville, he may not have the length to do so at the professional level. Still, he performed incredibly well at the NFL combine, earning one of the highest overall grades at the event. He also had eight interceptions and 27 passes defended in his final three collegiate seasons, so his ball production could push him into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

2. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

After the losses of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason, the Raiders have been hunting for a pair of long-term replacements. Enter Stutsman, who is coming off of an All-American senior campaign at Oklahoma. For the Sooners, he recorded three straight seasons of 100 tackles or more, and he collected 35 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks during that span. Stutsman is tough, athletic, and highly productive, making him the perfect fit for the Silver and Black.

3. J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Pegues is one of the most exciting prospects in the draft class because of his unique skill set. He began his career as a tight end at Auburn before transitioning to defensive tackle. Still, for the Rebels, head coach Lane Kiffin found a role for him on offense, as he ran the ball 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He was also an animal on defense, recording 42 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks as a senior. Pegues is the exact kind of versatile player that the new regime in Las Vegas covets.

4. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Burke is another player who primarily played out wide in college but could be better suited as a slot corner in the NFL. During his final season at Ohio State, he recorded 48 tackles, including three for a loss, and two interceptions. He demonstrated his athletic ability at the NFL combine, and he already has a rapport with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was on the coaching staff for the Buckeyes last year. Burke can line up all over the field and be effective, so landing him in the middle or late rounds would feel like stealing.

5. Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Buchanan seamlessly transitioned to the ACC last season after spending four years at the FCS level. In his lone season at California, he led the conference in assisted tackles and boasted 114 total, including 12 for a loss and 5.0 sacks. He may struggle against bigger defenders at times, but he has a nose for the football and has incredible athletic ability. Buchanan is a late-round gem who may not be an immediate impact player on defense, but he'll grind on special teams until his opportunity arises, which Spytek and Carroll would love.