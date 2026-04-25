Raiders' dream for ideal Fernando Mendoza target is still very much alive

The Las Vegas Raiders did a lot of homework on wide receiver prospects during the 2026 pre-draft cycle. They met with 12 wideouts who have a draftable grade, 19 in total, and allocated over one-third of their known 30 visits on players at the position. It seemed like a clear and obvious priority.

But the first three rounds of the draft have now come and gone, and the Raiders still haven't taken a wide receiver. Yes, over half of the event's picks will take place on the final day, but the run on receivers on Friday left Las Vegas with fewer options at a position of need heading into Day 3.

That said, one incredibly intriguing option remains on the board for the Silver and Black: Elijah Sarratt, who was Fernando Mendoza's college teammate. And the Raiders don't need much to go their way at the beginning of Round 4 to land this familiar target for their new franchise quarterback.

Although the dream seemed dead at one point, it is now still very much alive.

Las Vegas Raiders still somehow have chance to land Elijah Sarratt for Fernando Mendoza in Round 4

Sarratt was more of a hot name in NFL circles, or at least in the media, during the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff run. So much so that fans and analysts, including myself, were willing to mortgage the No. 36 overall pick on him to reunite with Mendoza at one point back in January.

After all, he and Mendoza connected on 65 passes for 830 yards and an FBS-leading 15 touchdowns in 2025. Getting a player who is very familiar with your franchise quarterback and who serves as a security blanket of sorts in the red zone for him is generally a good investment.

However, as the dust settled more on the college football season, fellow Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. saw his stock skyrocket, and Sarratt's fell quite a bit. Both Raider Nation and the media became much more fixated on rekindling the flame with Cooper Jr. and Mendoza than with Sarratt.

And while Cooper Jr. almost fell to Las Vegas in Round 2, he fell out of their grasp. But Sarratt is still on the board to open up the fourth round, and the Raiders have the second pick. All they need is for the Buffalo Bills to pass on him, and Sarratt will be in the Silver and Black if they want him.

Renowned NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema noted that, while he is a fan of the way that Las Vegas' draft is going so far, he "would love" to see Sarratt land with the Raiders in early Round 4. It just makes too much sense.

The problem is that the Bills still need a wide receiver, even after trading for D.J. Moore this offseason. Sarratt's skill set is one that Buffalo doesn't currently have in its wide receiver room, so they could definitely qualify him as a fit. Luckily, however, several great options exist in this range.

That means that, one, the Bills have several pass-catching options to choose from, and two, that the Raiders could still land another great wideout, even if Buffalo takes Sarratt. Bryce Lance, Skyler Bell, and Deion Burks are considered the top wide receivers remaining, alongside Sarratt.

As the draft process played out, was Sarratt always the apple of Raider Nation's eye? Certainly not. But the value here now in Round 4, and factoring in his relationship with Mendoza, would make Sarratt at No. 102 an ideal pick. The board fell the Raiders' way, so they just need one little thing to happen.

So the dream is alive, at least for now.