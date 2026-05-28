Raiders dumpster diving for WR upgrades could bring former top-40 pick to LV

The Las Vegas Raiders may have come out of the 2026 NFL Draft with a very good haul of young prospects and a possible franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. But John Spytek should at least be questioned for not doing more as far as adding playmaking wide receivers is concerned.

If the Raiders are to make one more addition before training camp really starts to get rolling, they won't be shopping at Neiman Marcus. Instead, they'll be over at the Island of Misfit Toys, trying to figure out if a change of scenery can help a player who hasn't hit his stride in his prior destination.

One such player who could fit that designation is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, who has lost his exalted status as an offensive building block just two years after being selected with the first pick of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Las Vegas might be willing to roll the dice on him.

ESPN proposes Las Vegas Raiders trading for Bills WR Keon Coleman

ESPN's Ben Solak proposed a fairly low-risk trade for the Raiders, as they would send a fifth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for Coleman and a seventh-round pick. Even with his very limited skill set, Coleman may be the best of a very thin crop of available receiver additions.

After recording 554 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, the arrow was pointing upward for Coleman in Year 2. Instead of maximizing his potential, Coleman was sent to the bench and mustered just 404 yards in the same number of games.

That glaring lack of production in a featured role alongside Josh Allen had to be alarming. The Raiders' top receivers are a very limited deep threat in Tre Tucker and two young players who didn't exactly set the world on fire in their rookie season, in Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech.

Even if those two end up taking steps forward, this room is thin enough to warrant a few more bites at the apple, and Coleman's physical tools are not in question. Plus, he is young and fits the timeline of what the Raiders are building.

Coleman is not going to win any races, but he has the size and verticality needed to be a solid X receiver who wins 50/50 balls and becomes Mendoza's top target in the red zone. Acquiring that for a Day 3 pick could turn out to be some really marvelous value for Las Vegas.