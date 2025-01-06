Raiders earn 6th pick in 2025 NFL Draft with loss vs. Chargers

For the better half of the Raiders' 2024 season, fans were solely focused on what pick the team would have in next year's draft.

After 18 weeks and a hectic final weekend of games, the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans finally have their answer as to when they'll be selecting come April: pick No. 6.

This result comes in the wake of both the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers winning in their respective season finales, and the Raiders dropping a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While there are sure to be a handful of viable options available in that range, Las Vegas should make the quarterback position a priority.

If they want to get their hands on the top two quarterbacks in the draft, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami, they may have to make a trade up the draft board.

As it stands now, of the five teams ahead of them, two are almost certain to draft a quarterback: the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants. The Cleveland Browns are a bit of a wildcard, as they could be in play for a quarterback at No. 2 as well.

Just like last year, the Raiders won a few games at the end of the season and are not well-positioned to draft their quarterback of the future. But there are a few mid-round options like Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Quinn Ewers (Texas), and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).

Penn State's Drew Allar would also be an incredible choice, but it is unknown if he will change his mind and come out in this year's draft. As of right now, he is slated to stay in school.

There is a lot to be excited about in the offseason for the Raiders, as they also hold the No. 37, 68, and 73 picks. Four picks in the top 75 presents a major opportunity for the team to improve through the draft.

Mark Davis has some decisions to make about who will be leading this team into the future, but whoever he chooses will have plenty of weapons at their disposal to turn this thing around, whether it is Antonio Pierce or someone else.