Raiders' Eric Stokes made it clear why he wanted to return to Las Vegas

Money always talks in the NFL. As important as relationships, pride and connections to a franchise or fanbase are, most players around the league simply sign their name on the check that is the biggest, regardless of any other factors. But that's not the case for Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes.

After signing a modest one-year prove-it deal with Las Vegas last offseason, Stokes blossomed into a shutdown No. 1 cornerback for the Silver and Black. He actually performed so well that Raiders fans were worried about him darting for another team and a lucrative contract on the open market.

But Stokes ultimately came to terms with John Spytek and the front office and returned to Las Vegas on a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. And while that is life-changing money, and well-earned, it wasn't about that for Stokes. He recently revealed why he wanted to remain a Raider.

Eric Stokes said in no uncertain terms why he wanted to remain a Las Vegas Raider

Following the second OTA practice on Wednesday, Stokes met with the Las Vegas media for the first time since inking his extension this offseason. Of course, the first question that he was asked concerned the contract that he signed and why he wanted to stay with the Raiders.

"Man, it's the relationships in the building that I got with the people that people just don't see on the daily," Stokes said. "The nutritionist, the training room, it's just all the little small people that you hang with on the daily that you pretty much see. That's one of the main things that made me want to come back. It pretty much felt like family, and it's hard to leave family."

Compensating players well is an easy way to make them happy. But it seems like Stokes enjoyed his time with the Silver and Black before they made him a big-ticket cornerback. And it also sounds like Stokes always figured he'd return to Las Vegas this offseason, even though he had other suitors.

"I knew, regardless, if everything came down to it, I wanted to come back to Vegas," Stokes said. "Vegas was my number one team, my number one option. Made me feel like, since day one, since I done got here, pretty much welcomed me with open arms ... This is home now."

An added benefit of his return to the Raiders was that he got to reunite with some of his former college teammates at Georgia in linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Stokes told reporters that, although he wasn't an active recruiter, he is excited to be back with his Bulldogs teammates.

Stokes, considered by some to be Las Vegas' best offseason move, is now embracing a leadership role as well. Last year, he still had to prove to the coaching staff that he was worthy of playing time and a bigger contract. Now, he needs to bring the Raiders' young corners up to his level.

For as excited as Stokes is, however, plenty has changed from Year 1 to Year 2 with the Silver and Black for him. Not only did he change his jersey number from 22 to 5, but he has a new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard, a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, and boatloads of new teammates.

He seems to love Kubiak's demeanor, Leonard's work so far, and the challenge of getting on the same page with so many new faces, based on what he told reporters on Wednesday. It will be a different kind of year for Stokes in Las Vegas, and by all accounts, that is a good thing.

If Stokes wanted to remain a Raider after the year that they had last year, then he would certainly be all-in with the new regime and thrilled with the direction that the franchise is now going. It sounds like he never wanted to leave Las Vegas, though, and is glad that he returned, just as the fanbase is.

Let's hope things continue to get even better for this loyal member of the Silver and Black.