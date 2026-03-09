Raiders make the Eric Stokes deal every fan wanted to kick off free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have a lot of in-house talent to re-sign as the 2026 NFL free agency period opened. That's an unfortunate reality to face as a team that finished with just three wins a year ago, so many expected John Spytek and Co. to look outward for improvements this offseason.

But the Raiders do have a few unrestricted free agents at least worthy of consideration for a new deal to stay in Las Vegas. Among them are Eric Stokes, Dylan Parham and Malcolm Koonce, with the former being the biggest priority.

Well, it didn't take long into the legal tampering period for Spytek to get the job done. Just minutes into free agency officially beginning, the Raiders brought back Stokes on a three-year deal worth up to $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Raiders re-sign Eric Stokes to three-year, $30 million deal to open up FA

Stokes wasn't a superstar for Las Vegas last year, but he was easily the best player on defense outside of Maxx Crosby. That's why it was so critical to thread the needle and not overspend for him, and Spytek did exactly that. An average annual salary of $10 million is perfectly palatable.

$20 million guaranteed is a good bit, but Stokes more than earned that last season. He came to Sin City on a prove-it deal, and he had a tremendous campaign as the Raiders' top cornerback. His stats won't blow anyone away, but anyone who watched Stokes knows what he brings to the table.

He is a sticky player in man coverage and has success in zone concepts as well. Stokes will fit whatever kind of mold he needs to in Rob Leonard's defense, which is a valuable asset for any defensive back.

After trading for Taron Johnson and re-signing Stokes, the Raiders' cornerback room suddenly looks incredibly promising for 2026. Darien Porter also flashed during his rookie season, so this trio can anchor the Las Vegas secondary this upcoming season.

To make things even sweeter for the Raiders, this cornerback room only costs just north of $20 million per year. If they can be effective during the 2026 season, then Las Vegas has gotten incredible value and would be well on its way to building a legitimate contender.

The depth of the room still needs to be ironed out, as the Raiders don't have much behind these three. But perhaps another big signing or a few key additions in the draft will fill out this unit and further bolster what has become a strength.