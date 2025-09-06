Raiders facing a slew of familiar faces in Week 1 matchup against Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2025 NFL season on the road against the New England Patriots. This will be an important matchup for both of these teams, as they will look to start off the tenure of their new head coaches with a victory.

Between these two franchises is a bitter rivalry that dates back decades, thanks to infamous matchups like The Tuck Rule Game during the 2001 campaign and the Toss for a Loss that occurred in 2022.

These two rosters, as they stand now, however, have a lot more in common than most people realize. Here is every notable connection between these two organizations heading into Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

Raiders and Patriots have several connections to explore in Week 1

Obviously, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels served as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach from 2022-23. He compiled a record of just 9-16 before being fired halfway through his second campaign.

Lesser known, or more seldom remembered, is that Pete Carroll served as the head coach in New England in the past as well. He led the Patriots from 1997-99, compiling a record of 27-21. Carroll took them to the playoffs twice, winning one postseason game, and never had a losing season.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was also a position coach for the Patriots from 2009 to 2015. He served in various roles, all the way from a coaching and defensive assistant to a defensive line and linebackers coach. Graham won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.

As far as players are concerned, there is plenty of crossover due to McDaniels' presence in both organizations. Jakobi Meyers is the obvious connection, as he played for the Patriots from 2019-22 before heading to Las Vegas in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.

Adam Butler and Elandon Roberts also played for the Patriots from 2017-20 and 2016-19, respectively. This means they crossed paths for three seasons, winning a Super Bowl together in 2018. Roberts also won a ring as a rookie in 2016.

Phillip Dorsett, who is also on the Raiders' practice squad, played in New England from 2017-19 and was a part of that same championship team with Butler and Roberts. Guard Atonio Mafi, a fifth-round pick by the Patriots in 2023, is also on the Las Vegas practice squad.

For former Raiders on the roster in New England, the list is comprised of Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson, Mack Hollins, Austin Hooper, Thayer Munford Jr. and Ben Brown. All of these players are on the Patriots' active roster, other than Munford, who was just claimed on waivers a week or so ago.

There will be tons of crossover and plenty of familiar faces for both fan bases during Sunday's grudge match between these two up-and-coming AFC teams. Let's hope the Raiders can prove that they made the right moves, letting some players go and grabbing others from New England.

