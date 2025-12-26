Raiders fans are hoping for no ripple effect from shutting down Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-13 entering the final two games of the 2025 NFL season. They are at the point of the year where they, ideally, should be playing to lose, as the only thing standing between them and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is two more losses.

The first of their final two matchups will come against the New York Giants, the league's only other two-win team. The Raiders took the first step towards embracing a tank on Wednesday when they placed Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn on IR, ruling them out for the final two games of the season.

That led to plenty of speculation about Maxx Crosby's status, as he has been playing through injury for much of the season. Despite Crosby making it clear that he has no interest in tanking, Las Vegas will indeed sit him against the Giants, a move that could have long-term ramifications for the Raiders.

Raiders' decision to sit Maxx Crosby could have a lasting impact

Anyone who has followed Crosby's career knows that he is the ultimate competitor and wants to be on the field for every snap, regardless of whether he is at 100% or not. While he did not participate in practice this week, the expectation was that he would take the field on Sunday, as he always does.

Many fans and even reporters disagreed with that sentiment due to how important landing the No. 1 overall pick can potentially be for the organization. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that the Raiders decided to sit Crosby on Sunday, despite his desire to play.

"Sources: #Raiders star Maxx Crosby was informed that he’ll be out Sunday vs. the #Giants because of the knee injury he’s been battling since October. LV made the decision with Crosby’s best interest in mind, though the Pro Bowler has been fighting to play and wants to play."

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer had a more concerning scoop, noting that Crosby stormed out of the building after learning of the decision.

"Scoopage: Raiders told Maxx Crosby they want to shut him down last two games. Crosby, who has played with injuries for much of the year, vehemently disagreed and has left the building, @NFLonFOX has learned. This could lead to questions on his future in Vegas."

Crosby's reaction to the news is exactly why the Raiders should have allowed the superstar to make the decision that he felt was best for himself. While he is certainly a game-changer at defensive end, it is not exactly like the franchise was winning games with him in the lineup.

The risk of Crosby, who has been in plenty of trade rumors recently, asking out was not worth the decision that the franchise made on Friday. Las Vegas would have been much better to play the two-time All-Pro and sit out other pieces if their goal is to tank for the first overall pick.

While landing a franchise quarterback could significantly improve the offense, losing a player of Crosby's caliber, on a defense that already lacks talent across the board, could push the Raiders even further behind the proverbial 8-ball.

The fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has been a constant bright spot over the past seven seasons, and despite the franchise's inability to surround him with talent, he has shown the organization plenty of loyalty and trust to get things right.

The move to bench him did the opposite of returning that grace, particularly with the knowledge that he wanted to suit up. Raider Nation can't imagine Crosby in any other uniform, but the decision that the franchise made on Friday may have just brought that nightmare one step closer to reality.