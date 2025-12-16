Raiders fans are hoping what Greg Olsen said about Brock Bowers comes true

The NFL has been in somewhat of a golden age for the tight end and running back positions over the last few seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders, perhaps accidentally, ended up with the best tight end, Brock Bowers, and running back, Ashton Jeanty, in consecutive years of the NFL Draft.

However, what the team neglected to realize is that both of these positions, while still valuable, are luxuries. The Raiders' inability to figure out the quarterback position has hampered Bowers' production in 2025, and Las Vegas' offensive line has hindered Jeanty's growth and play as a rookie.

Yes, Bowers was still named an All-Pro in his first professional season, but he has more in the tank. Jeanty's composite stats look unimpressive to the naked eye this year, but advanced analytics paint a picture of a young running back fighting for his life in the backfield. But it's still not enough.

Greg Olsen believes Brock Bowers has another level if Raiders can figure things out

During Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bowers caught a pass with the team trailing 17-0 near halftime. This prompted FOX Sports announcer Greg Olsen, a legendary tight end in his own right, to give a spiel about Bowers as a prospect and provide a bit of hope for Raider Nation.

"I'll tell you what. I've said this, but I watched him play even before he was draft-eligible in college. I thought he was as good of a young prospect at the tight end position as we had seen in a long time, maybe 5-10 years. He is that special, versatile. Really been the main weapon the last two seasons in Vegas," Olsen said. "If they continue to surround him with better weapons in the passing game, I think he gets even more effective."

Fans knew about Bowers' lore as a prospect, but they sure hope that the latter part of Olsen's statement comes true. That is easier said than done, but if the Raiders' young pieces can develop, or John Spytek can find others this offseason, another level for Bowers would be scary for opponents.

Perhaps the most important weapon that Las Vegas needs to find this offseason, preferably in April's draft, is a young signal-caller that he can establish a long-term rapport with. Bowers has already caught passes from five different quarterbacks in just 28 NFL games. He needs some consistency.

Ideally, the Raiders find a viable solution under center and another route-runner to take pressure off Bowers so that the young tight end can garner slightly less attention and have more space to do what he is best at, which is get yards after the catch.

Every time Bowers is in a one-on-one, even against some of the league's best defenders, he wins. But the problem is that, with Tre Tucker effectively serving as the No. 2 option, Bowers doesn't often see one-on-ones. Opposing units know they can key on him without fear of someone else beating them.

Still, Bowers managed nearly 1,200 receiving yards last season. Despite missing three games and being limited by injuries in a handful of others, he is also on pace for 850 yards and 7 touchdowns this season, the latter of which would be an improvement from his historic rookie campaign.

Olsen may have been stating the obvious here, but it is nice to hear a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end recognize what Raider Nation knew about Bowers' capabilities. If Las Vegas can just follow Olsen's advice and pair Bowers with another great pass-catcher, the sky may very well be the limit.