Raiders fans are ignoring the silver lining of Tyler Lockett signing

The Las Vegas Raiders are a curious team at this point in the 2025 NFL season. Their record sits at 2-5, but because of their investments in veteran players and an aging Pete Carroll, they are still looking to be competitive. Recent moves even suggest they're still trying their luck at a Wild Card spot.

At the same time, they know that an inevitable rebuild is coming, so certain moves must be made as a result. One of those moves is the potential trade of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, which would have left the position group without an established veteran presence.

But before this seemingly inevitable trade, the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett after he requested his release from the Tennessee Titans. Lockett comes to Las Vegas with a ton of experience and a history of success in the NFL, and will bring a much-needed element to the offense.

Tyler Lockett will fill the leadership void if Jakobi Meyers departs Las Vegas

After a glittering college career at Kansas State, Tyler Lockett was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks and made his impact felt immediately. He put up solid numbers as a wide receiver but truly shined on special teams, where he was a First Team All-Pro his rookie season.

He followed that up with back-to-back Second Team All-Pro seasons in 2016 and 2017 for his return ability and continued to grow as a receiver. In his fourth season with Seattle, Lockett exploded offensively with 10 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards receiving.

Lockett followed that up with four straight seasons of 1,000+ yards and scored a remarkable 35 touchdowns during that span. Lockett established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL and was a consistent threat for the Seahawks' offense as they moved into the later phase of the “Legion of Boom” era under Carroll.

The veteran wide receiver also had a good rapport with Geno Smith, as the pair spent three years together in Seattle. The instant chemistry he should have with Smith should help the Raiders' offense, but the impact Lockett will have on the team will extend to the other wide receivers as well.

Lockett is known as a masterful route runner who is one of the best in the league at protecting himself while also extending plays. Tre Tucker can learn a lot from Lockett, as they have a similar skill set and similar physical profiles.

Tucker is a couple of inches shorter than Lockett, but they are both listed at 182 pounds, and they both ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. If Tucker can have a career like Lockett’s, then the Raiders will be incredibly pleased.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

For Jack Bech, what he can learn from Lockett is finding open spaces in zone coverage and always making himself available when the quarterback is scrambling out of the pocket. Lockett made a living off this with Russell Wilson at the helm, and he continued to do so with Smith in Seattle as well.

Bech has seen increased playing time in recent weeks, and he profiles as an elite possession receiver thanks to his crisp routes, strong hands and smarts. He can also learn a thing or two about protecting himself when making tough catches, which Lockett is elite at. Lockett almost never takes a big hit, and that is a key factor in why he has not missed a game since his second season in the NFL.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. can also learn so much from Lockett about the intricacies of route running and making himself an easier target for the quarterback. Thornton has all the physical tools, but is raw when it comes to the finer aspects of the position. He can learn how to turn that physicality and speed into a dangerous weapon and become more than just a straight-line athlete.

Lockett may be on the downside of his career at 33 years old, but there is still value left in what he can bring to a team on the field and in the locker room. He was still productive in 2024 with 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns.

Though he struggled in Tennessee this season, the Titans, as a whole, have been a complete mess in 2025. Lockett's veteran presence will be a major asset for the Raiders, especially if Meyers is dealt at the deadline.

What Lockett can bring to a wide receiver room that may soon be without a player over the age of 25 is hard to quantify. Raiders fans may not love the move because of the arrival of yet another Seahawks castoff, but it will pay dividends for the Silver and Black both on and off the field.