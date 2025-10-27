Raiders latest WR acquisition is simply not going to save cursed 2025 season

The Las Vegas Raiders have quickly proven to be one of the worst teams in the NFL despite a hot start, and one of the big reasons why Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have struggled to execute Chip Kelly's offensive vision is the lack of quality wide receivers.

The Raiders have indeed made an acquisition that Carroll and GM John Spytek seem to believe will have an impact on the team's offensive structure despite a terrible 2025 season that immediately puts in a less-than-favorable position. The player they brought in, to use the language of the youth, is washed.

Just a few days after he asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans, former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (who has familiarity with both Smith and Carroll from his time in the Pacific Northwest) is now signing with the Silver and Black for the rest of the 2025 season.

This move seems more like a few old friends getting their buddy a job, as Lockett has shown that his days of being a dynamic underneath target who can make some impact plays in the passing game are well and truly over.

Raiders signing WR Tyler Lockett will not improve passing game

While Lockett's poor production (10 catches for 70 yards) was the product of playing alongside a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward and a fired coach in Brian Callahan, watching him on tape shows that he has clearly lost a step and can't be trusted to shoulder a huge load in the passing game.

The Raiders certainly need more targets for Smith, as Brock Bowers has dealt with injuries and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers seems to be a near lock to be traded in the immediate future. However, Lockett is past his prime, and his skills won't help this team get turned around.

Lockett is not only an aging player who won't have the same impact he had in Seattle, but he also is going to take some targets away from two rookies who need added development in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. If Lockett is just going to be a veteran backup, why even go through the rigamarole of bringing him in?

Lockett may be crafty enough to haul in a big catch or two from Smith, as he did often under Carroll with No. 7 under center, but Raiders fans should expect nothing more than a handful of those plays in the rest of the season.