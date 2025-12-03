Raiders fans are quite familiar with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss departure for LSU

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a dysfunctional organization for over 20 years, dating back to their time in Oakland. Since reaching the Super Bowl in 2002, the franchise has had 14 different head coaches and zero playoff wins.

While many have been big names who have had success elsewhere, none of the moves have exactly worked out for the Raiders, who have had just two winning seasons in that span. Making matters worse, most of the hires have blown up in the franchise's face, often ending with plenty of drama.

One of those moves was the decision to hire Lane Kiffin before the 2007 NFL season, who was just 31 years old at the time, becoming the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. The move backfired on Al Davis, who fired the head coach just 20 games into his first professional stint.

With Kiffin once again in the headlines for his bold decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels, who are currently slated to be in the College Football Playoff, for an SEC rival, the LSU Tigers, Raiders fans are all too familiar with his dysfunction.

Lane Kiffin's LSU move will ignite memories of dysfunctional Raiders stint

Kiffin's stint with the then-Oakland Raiders began in the 2007 season after spending the previous six campaigns on Pete Carroll's staff with the USC Trojans, the final two of which he served as the offensive coordinator.

While many believed that he would be an innovative offensive mind and turn the franchise around, the team went just 4-12 in his first season, finishing 23rd in scoring offense. He lasted just four games in the 2008 season before being fired, as Oakland was just 1-3 and averaging 19.5 points per game.

Of course, he was paired with JaMarcus Russell, who no coach could have success with, and who Kiffin notoriously did not want. Kiffin's final game with the team had the most shocking play call in NFL history, as he sent Sebastian Janikowski out to attempt a 76-yard field goal, which would have shattered the previous record of 63 yards.

He was fired just two days later, with legendary Raiders owner Al Davis publicly blasting him in a nearly hour-long press conference, also known as the overhead projector incident. His stint with Oakland was Kiffin's first head coaching opportunity, and the first of his many ugly public departures.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger noted that Kiffin actually consulted with Carroll, who is now the head coach in Las Vegas, before making his decision. It's a bit ironic that these two unsuccessful pieces of Raiders history have some overlap.

"In an interview with ESPN before leaving for Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin says his 'heart' was in Oxford, 'But I talked to some mentors, coach Carroll, coach Saban.' Carroll told him, 'Your dad would tell you to go - take the shot.'"

Kiffin, who will be in his sixth head coaching gig at LSU, has had bad divorces from each of his previous five employers. None of those, perhaps, is as ugly as his decision to leave Ole Miss for a conference rival ahead of the College Football Playoff.

While it has been nearly 20 years since Kiffin's public feud with Davis, it is clear that drama continues to follow the head coach. His latest move will serve as a reminder for Raiders fans of just how bad his 20-game stint leading the franchise went, and perhaps how glad they are that Davis fired him.