The NFL owners recently gathered to vote on several major questions that the league was facing. The biggest question was, of course, if the Philadelphia Eagles' famous "tush push" play should be banned before the upcoming season.

However, another intriguing vote that was held concerned the introduction of flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. The owners agreed that NFL players will be eligible to be selected by their respective home countries.

Fans have already begun building their "Dream Team" of NFL players to compete for the USA in the 2028 Olympics. This has sparked several conversations in Raider Nation about which players could potentially participate and take on the risk of injury.

Raiders fans better get used to Maxx Crosby risking injury at the Olympics

Despite having a poor record last year, the Raiders have several players who could be considered for Team USA, especially a few years down the road. While Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers may be the first two that come to mind, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby actually talked about his desire to play in a press conference after OTAs on Wednesday.

"I definitely would love to play," Crosby said. "It just depends on when that is or what the time frame is. But yeah, hell yeah, go out there, represent America, go out there and get a Gold Medal. I mean, we would smoke everybody, so I think it would be a hell of a time and I'd be with it."

While Crosby's tenacity and competitive nature are surely admired by the franchise and fan base, perhaps his playing in the Olympics is a bad idea. He has already endured several major injuries during his NFL career and needed the offseason to rehab on multiple occasions.

RELATED: Raiders’ key defensive injury continues to be shrouded in mystery

Plus, he'll be nearly 31 years old by that point, and the Raiders have a way out of his contract should he sustain any kind of injury that Summer.

Fortunately, players like Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner are being floated as more likely names. Any of these players would line up at the "rusher" position on defense.

This is years away from becoming a serious issue for Crosby or the rest of the players on the Raiders' roster. However, it is a consideration that everyone in the NFL has to make now, considering the new ruling.