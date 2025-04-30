Drama surrounds the NFL organizations that fail to establish a consistent winning formula. Such has been the case for the Raiders as they have endured nearly two straight decades of losing seasons.

The saga with Randy Moss was the earliest example, but the team has lost countless valuable players in a myriad of ways over the years, such as Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, Antonio Brown and Davante Adams.

Longtime starting left tackle Kolton Miller seemed like the next player to fulfill this destiny for the Silver and Black. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported before the draft that Miller was not attending the team's voluntary offseason program in hopes of getting a new contract.

Raiders fans can breathe again with latest Kolton Miller news

Raider Nation has seen this play out before. At first, a player is merely seeking a new deal, and all of a sudden, they're shipped off for a collection of picks that the franchise will inevitably use to draft the next big bust. However, that is not the case with Miller or the new regime.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported that Miller was back at OTAs on Monday morning following the draft. He even attached a photo of him there for proof.

#Raiders OT Kolton Miller was back at OTAs today: pic.twitter.com/DDnULYRJNd — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 29, 2025

This was a major sigh of relief for Raiders fans who had already prepared themselves for Miller's departure. While he and the team will still need to agree on a new contract that has guaranteed money for the 29-year-old tackle, negotiations are seemingly non-volatile.

Miller has been a stalwart on the team's offensive line since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has often been the unit's only bright spot, and he has been both a leader and ambassador for the team despite very little team success on the field.

New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are running things a bit differently in Las Vegas. Based on how they rewarded Maxx Crosby with a record-breaking contract earlier this offseason, it stands to reason that they would pay Miller handsomely for all his contrubtions as well.

Las Vegas did add a few young offensive linemen into the fold during this year's draft, and many felt that this indicated Miller's time with the Raiders was over. However, under Spytek and Carroll, this is not the same old Raiders, and it appears that Miller is here to stay.