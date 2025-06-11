Raiders fans can finally relax about Kolton Miller after latest comments

The Las Vegas Raiders were thrown for a loop just before the 2025 NFL Draft when ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that starting left tackle Kolton Miller was holding out of the team's voluntary offseason program as he sought a new contract.

This report ended up falling flat on its face when Miller reported just days after the draft. Miller has also been at every Raiders workout since Fowler's report.

While his return to the team facility certainly allowed Raider Nation to breath a bit, his contract situation has still yet to be resolved.

Kolton Miller wants to be a Raider for life

Fortunately, Miller cleared the air entirely when he spoke to the media on Tuesday after mandatory minicamp. Both the franchise and the fan base got to hear, straight from the horse's mouth, that their star tackle is not going anywhere.

"I want to be a Raider for life," Miller said. "I love it here, I don't want to go anywhere else. You know that I only know one way to do it, and that's showing up and getting better each day."

Finally, Raider Nation can fully relax. Miller is under contract for this season and is seemingly set on staying in the building, so the exact parameters of his deal suddenly feel less important. Plus, there are far worse things to spend salary cap space on than a blindside protector.

In the same media availability, Miller went on about the job that new head coach Pete Carroll is doing in Las Vegas. By reading between the lines, it is obvious that this was a key component of his desire to stay with the Silver and Black.

"I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, just improve each day," Miller said. "The direction the organization is going with Pete (Carroll), he's preaching competition, you know, we gotta make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm gonna continue doing what I do and lead the guys. That's how I'm rolling."

Miller is one of just four Oakland Raiders left on the roster. Maxx Crosby and A.J. Cole have both been extended already, and Daniel Carlson is due for a renegotiation as well. If all four of these players strike long-term deals with the Silver and Black, then at least a few pieces of Oakland will still remain with the franchise for the time being.