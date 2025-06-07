Raiders might have struck gold with these 5 non-rookie contracts

The Las Vegas Raiders hired general manager John Spytek this offseason with the impression that he was going to do things a bit differently. Change was needed for this franchise, who is in the midst of a two-decade drought without a playoff win.

In conjunction with new head coach Pete Carroll, Spytek has completely overhauled the Raiders' roster after a brutal four-win season in 2024. While there may be a lot of new faces wearing the Silver and Black next year, that may not be such a bad thing.

Perhaps the most impressive component of Spytek's roster-building has been that the team looks dramatically improved, but they still have the sixth-most cap space in the league, per Spotrac. In looking at the team's current contract situation, several non-rookies stick out as financial steals.

The Raiders' 5 best non-rookie contracts

1. Jordan Meredith (1-year, $1.03 million)

While Meredith and Dylan Parham are currently battling for the starting left guard spot opposite Alex Cappa, this contract is quite favorable, even for a high-end backup. According to Pro Football Focus, Meredith had the tenth-highest overall grade among 136 qualifying guards in 2024. He could very well be a starter this year, making this restricted free agent deal quite lucrative for the Raiders.

2. Raheem Mostert (1-year, $1.56 million)

Nobody is expecting Mostert to be the workhorse back in Las Vegas, but he is just a year removed from a Pro Bowl campaign and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. Even if Mostert is utilized sparingly for his home run hitting ability and prowess near the goal line, this small investment will pay dividends.

3. Eric Stokes (1-year, $3.5 million)

The jury may still be out on Stokes, but he is likely to start for Las Vegas at the low price of $3.5 million. He had an incredible rookie campaign for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, and he has all the physical tools that Pete Carroll covets in a defensive back. If he can perform at a high level for the Raiders this season, he may earn a nice payday next offseason.

Related: Raiders quietly sitting on potential breakout star from 2021 draft

4. Jeremy Chinn (2-years, $16.26 million)

Chinn was the team's biggest investment during free agency, but he comes nowhere close to breaking the bank. He was a pivotal part of the Washington Commanders' defense last season, recording 117 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. For an upper-tier starting safety, Chinn is a steal in every sense of the word, and it should surprise nobody to see him outplay this contract.

5. Malcolm Koonce (1-year, $10 million)

Re-signing Koonce was going to be a priority for whoever the Raiders hired this offseason. Because a season-ending injury prevented him from receiving a large contract extension last year, he settled for just $10 million to stay in Las Vegas. The last time that he was on an NFL field, he recorded 8.0 sacks in the final nine games of the 2023 campaign, so if he can return to that form, this may be the most valuable contract in the league.