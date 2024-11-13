Raiders fans can't help but laugh as Davante Adams continues to suffer with Jets
Davante Adams didn't hide that he no longer wanted to be a part of the Las Vegas Raiders' organization. That's why it wasn't a shock when the Raiders traded him ahead of the deadline, sending him to the New York Jets and reuniting him with his old buddy Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets had been struggling at that point and the Jets were clearly hoping that Adams' presence would be enough to spark something for the offense but that has not been the case. Adams has now started four games for the Jets and has 20 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. He had 18 catches for 209 yards and a score during his three games with the Raiders earlier in the season.
Since Adams has been with the Jets, the team has won one game and lost three others. The Jets now sit at 3-7 and their playoff dreams, while not completely dashed, are certainly on life support after they were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
Adams wanted to go the Jets because he wanted to play with his buddy and feel like he had a more reliable quarterback. His team has one more win than the Raiders but both teams have suffered seven losses through the first 10 weeks of the season (the Raiders were on their bye this past week so they've played one less game). Adams stirred up all of that drama so that he could go to a team that's not any better than the Raiders. You hate to see it.
Davante Adams' luck hasn't changed since Raiders traded him to Jets
In a recent column from Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, he notes that Adams signed off on the trade to New York because he was ensured that Rodgers would be with the Jets through next season. Robinson added that this was before the Jets' 1-3 run with Adams on board and that now it's possible the Jets might not even want either player back in 2025.
"One league source familiar with the Adams trade told Yahoo Sports last week that the wideout agreed to be traded to the Jets with the condition that Rodgers would stick around through 2025. Of course, that was before the last few weeks of futility, which raise a question of whether the Jets want either player on the roster next season, particularly with a new head coach in play and general manager Joe Douglas having his contract run out at the end of the season. For Rodgers and Adams to be back, there would need to be some serious clarification of who is at the controls in 2025."
Adams caused all of that drama because he didn't think the Raiders were going anywhere but it's possible the team he's with now is in an even worse spot than the team he was previously playing with. He was clearly hoping that his presence alone would be enough to spark Rodgers and the Jets' offense but that team doesn't look any better with the former Raiders receiver in the mix.
While the Raiders aren't exactly playoff-caliber this season themselves, at least they didn't take a risk like this only for it to majorly backfire. Adams is now stuck on a team just as bad as the Raiders and that atrocious team might not even want him there next year. Oof.