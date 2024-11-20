Raiders fans can't help but roll their eyes at Davante Adams' latest comments
It's been a month since the Las Vegas Raiders granted Davante Adams his wish and traded him to the New York Jets so he could be reunited with his best buddy Aaron Rodgers. Since arriving in the Big Apple, not much has changed for Adams or the Jets.
Adams was previously playing for a bad Raiders team and now that he's in New York, he's still on a bad team. The Jets have gone 1-4 since Adams arrived to play with his old pal and Adams has just 69 more yards and the same number of touchdowns (1) that he did when he was with the Raiders.
All of that being said, Adams is adamant that he's happy with his decision to be traded to the Jets. While appearing on Up & Adams, Davante reassured everyone that he has no regrets about being traded.
"No, I don't live my life like that. You'll drive yourself crazy, you know. Hindsight's always 20/20 so you can sit and look at it now and say 'Oh I maybe could've stayed there and been more comfortable and not had to move and all that stuff but for me it's about going with my gut in my life," Adams said, "It's not really a gamble in this situation. It's almost like an influence. We're talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here. This isn't like taking some crazy gamble with some rookie that's unproven."
Former Raiders WR Davante Adams says he doesn't regret being traded to Jets
While the Raiders aren't exactly setting the world on fire themselves, Adams thought that by being traded, he'd go to a better team and not only that, that he'd be the reason the Jets were improving. That hasn't been the case. The Jets sit at 3-8 and their playoff hopes are completely dashed after they lost a heartbreaker to the Colts.
The Raiders won't be partaking in the postseason either but at least fans can laugh at Adams in this situation. He thought he had it bad in Las Vegas and now things are going just as poorly for him with his new team. Also, it's unlikely that he has a Taco Bell wherever he's staying in New York so that's truly the biggest loss here.