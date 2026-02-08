Raiders fans are dialed in on Klint Kubiak's final act in Super Bowl LX

Only one thing stands in the way of the Las Vegas Raiders officially announcing their next head coach: Super Bowl LX. Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to join the team in Las Vegas after his Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Kubiak has led an elite offense this season in Seattle, predicated on a strong, two-headed rushing attack and an efficient passing game. Quarterback Sam Darnold reached even higher heights under Kubiak, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out, leading the entire NFL in receiving yards in 2025.

After waltzing through the NFC's best defenses in the playoffs (Seattle is averaging 36 points per game this postseason), the AFC's best team, the New England Patriots, will try its luck at slowing down Kubiak and the Seahawks' offense on Sunday.

Raiders fans are excited to watch new HC Klint Kubiak in Super Bowl LX

New England relinquished just 26 points on their journey through the AFC, and twice it held its opponents to single digits and just one offensive score. For a Seattle offense that has hung 41 and 31 on its playoff opponents, something has to give in Super Bowl LX.

Raiders fans should be glued to the television on Sunday as they watch their future head coach go to work in this marquee game. The fanbase has no love lost for the Patriots anyway, and seeing Kubiak dominate one of the NFL's best defenses would be an incredibly positive omen.

If his final act in Seattle is putting together a play-calling spectacle in a Super Bowl victory, that would be a great way for him to end his short tenure there. Kubiak would then have no quarrels about leaving. Nothing left to accomplish with the Seahawks. No unfinished business.

Of course, a win on Sunday likely delays the Raiders' official announcement of Kubiak's hiring, as they'll likely leave Monday for celebration. The New Orleans Saints waited until Tuesday after the Super Bowl to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who had just won.

Losing, although gutwrenching for Kubiak, who is laser-focused on winning a Lombardi Trophy this week, would likely bring him to Las Vegas a day earlier. Getting started on the offseason as soon as possible is also important for the Silver and Black.

Regardless of the game's final result, Raider Nation wants to see a Seahawks offense worthy of a Super Bowl ring. Kubiak will be dialing up plays on Sunday, which will be his final act in Seattle before heading to Las Vegas, and that's when the real work will begin.