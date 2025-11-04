Raiders fans didn't see this obvious dot connecting Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders have completely botched the ongoing saga with Jakobi Meyers. After the previous regime failed to extend him following a career year, the new brass in Las Vegas wouldn't give him a new contract nor grant his trade request.

Considering how little Meyers has produced so far this season, it seems like his trade value might have been highest before the year began. However, the Raiders completely miscalculated how talented their roster was, and at 2-6, Meyers is stuck on a sinking ship once again if he's not moved.

However, Las Vegas' head coach doesn't realize that it is a sinking ship, and he is still firmly in win-now mode. This has complicated things as it pertains to Meyers because a trade doesn't even seem likely anymore, and the Raiders may not win with him, nor get any compensation for letting him walk.

Raiders' Jakobi Meyers has unknown connection to Jaguars' front office

While Raider Nation loves Meyers for being a professional throughout this process, they mostly feel like a divorce makes the most sense in this situation. Plenty of teams could use his talents, but perhaps he would feel most comfortable with the Jacksonville Jaguars, given his connections.

"It may just be a coincidence, but before the game, Meyers made a point of saying hello to Tony Boselli, the Jags’ executive vice president of football operations; Boselli’s son, Adam, was a teammate of Meyers at North Carolina State," The Athletic's Michael Silver wrote. "Meyers also casually chatted up Jags coach Liam Coen at game’s end. And while none of those discussions included anything about a potential trade, the prospect of relocation remains on Meyers’ mind."

Raiders fans never knew about this little tidbit connecting him to the Jaguars, as they've been focused on his previous relationship with the New England Patriots, and the need of teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

This could tip the scales even more, as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach, Edgar Bennett, also held that same position with the Raiders for several years. That includes last season, when Meyers had his career year. That sense of familiarity could give Meyers another huge advocate in Jacksonville.

Plus, with young star Travis Hunter's injury severity unknown, and the Jaguars currently clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture, it might make a lot of sense for Jacksonville to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

It would be bittersweet seeing Meyers in another uniform, in the same conference, no less. But a trade might be the best thing for both sides. Meyers could get paid and go to a playoff contender, while the Raiders would be left with the one option that they have been avoiding for years: to rebuild.