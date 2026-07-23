Raiders fans got Fernando Mendoza update they wanted before training camp

Good things come to those who wait. And the Las Vegas Raiders waited a long time to finally have the chance to land a potentially franchise-altering quarterback like Fernando Mendoza, whom they took atop the 2026 NFL Draft board. But alas, the future has finally arrived.

In some ways, though, it feels like it has taken even longer for Mendoza to sign his rookie contract. Although the parameters of the deal are fairly well marked, it was assumed that the holdup had to do with how and when the Raiders paid out Mendoza's massive signing bonus.

Fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy hit a snag in his negotiations as well, but he finally inked his contract the day before the rookies reported to Las Vegas for training camp. Mendoza didn't wait long to join him, as the Raiders announced on Thursday that Mendoza is now under contract as well.

That's the exact update fans needed to hear before practices start: No holdouts in Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza signs rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza's contract is for four years and worth $57.27 million, all fully guaranteed, and the team has a fifth-year option attached to it. That means that Mendoza will be making roughly $14.32 million per year through the 2029 NFL season, and the Raiders could keep him on the roster through 2030.

Raider Nation knows Mendoza's character, and they knew that, at the end of the day, the contract was going to be signed. Mendoza is all about football and being there for his teammates, so this wasn't going to snowball into a JaMarcus Russell-type situation in Las Vegas where he held out.

But it does feel like a weight off the organization and fanbase's shoulders that everyone in the building is now under contract, with training camp on the horizon. Mendoza's camp was likely dealing with the contractual specifics anyway, but now the young player can completely focus on football.

It will be a big camp and preseason for the Indiana product, as he's not technically out of the running yet for the starting job. Kirk Cousins figures to get the nod, but Klint Kubiak and Co. will reportedly give Mendoza some first-team reps this summer to get his feet wet or see what he can do.

And while it may take time for Mendoza to get comfortable at the NFL level, his signing his rookie contract on Thursday is a reminder of just how much of a runway he has in Las Vegas. Even if it takes a year or two, the Silver and Black have time. And the money is all already accounted for.

So, take a deep breath, Raider Nation. Mendoza is tied to Las Vegas for the next four or five years, and he can simply focus on getting better ahead of the 2026 NFL season. After months of waiting, it is now all written in stone.