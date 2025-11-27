Raiders fans have 5 major reasons to be thankful despite letdown season

There hasn't been much to celebrate for the Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base during the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are currently 2-9, which, unfortunately, isn't all that unfamiliar, as they've started 2-7 or worse in three of the last four seasons.

Simply put, the franchise hasn't enjoyed much success in recent memory. But because of the heightened expectations surrounding this team throughout the offseason, this year feels like more of a disappointment or letdown than usual.

The future may seem a bit bleak right now but Raider Nation has to believe that it is darkest before the dawn. While the fan base's patience is surely wearing thin, there are still five major reasons for fans to be thankful on this Thanksgiving, as it is not all bad in Las Vegas.

5 reasons for Raiders fans to be thankful this Thanksgiving

1. Maxx Crosby

Crosby continues to be the gold standard for players that don the Silver and Black. His numbers aren't any more eye-popping this year than they usually are, but he continues to put everything on the line for a franchise that hasn't rewarded him with a lot of help or victories.

2. Ashton Jeanty

This hasn't been the rookie campaign for Jeanty that anyone wanted. But yet, it doesn't take a genius to see how special this young player is going to be. When all the pieces eventually fall in place around him, fans will be thrilled that they have a dual-threat luxury like Jeanty on the team.

3. Brock Bowers

Bowers has been hampered by injuries throughout the campaign, but he's shown plenty of glimpses of still being the NFL's best tight end. He should easily return to All-Pro form next season if he can stay healthy and Las Vegas figures out its quarterback situation.

RELATED: Pete Carroll said the worst thing possible after Raiders' meltdown vs. Browns

4. High pick in 2026 NFL Draft

If the season ended today, the Raiders would be picking at No. 5 in the first round. While that is not the most premier of draft picks, it is premier nonetheless. If they can land another generational player like they have in the last two years, then there will be plenty to look forward to.

5. Tons of cap space next offseason

Las Vegas is projected to have $119.8 million to spend next offseason, and that number can rise to $149.6 million if the Raiders win their grievance with Christian Wilkins. That would give the team tons of financial flexibility and plenty of liberty to sign some of the top players on the market.