Raiders fans are in lock-step with Jon Gruden's view of Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering, arguably, the most crucial offseason that the organization has had in nearly two decades. After finishing 3-14 in 2025, which was the fourth-worst record in franchise history, both the coaching staff and roster will both undergo a major overhaul.

There have already been reports that Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be named Las Vegas' next head coach after Super Bowl LX. Meanwhile, there is little doubt that the front office will use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Fernando Mendoza.

While the Raiders are projected to have 10 draft picks and around $100 million in cap space, their future will likely be determined by how well the Kubiak-Mendoza pairing works. Jon Gruden recently weighed in on whether the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is a can't-miss prospect or not, while also saying what Raider Nation has felt all along.

Jon Gruden's comments on Fernando Mendoza will resonate with Raiders fans

Mendoza will enter the NFL with high expectations, something Todd McShay recently noted when he claimed that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are the only quarterbacks in the past two drafts that were better prospects.

Gruden recently appeared on Barstool Sports' live show from the Super Bowl. When asked about Mendoza's status as a can't-miss prospect, the former Raiders head coach claimed that he will need the right pieces around him.

"Anybody can miss. I hope it is Kubiak. I hope he gets in a system that he can take off in. They've got to get some players around him. Nothing is guaranteed at this next level. But I'll tell you this, Mendoza, he has athleticism and size. He has grit and toughness. He is a bad dude, man. He's what the Raiders need. But they need Kubiak, they need a system, and they need to start surrounding him with some linemen that can block."

RELATED: Ashton Jeanty makes case for Raiders to keep Maxx Crosby amid trade rumors

Raiders fans have taken a similar stance to Gruden's all offseason, as much of the fanbase has been calling for an offensive-minded coach who can build a system around the projected No. 1 pick. Raider Nation has also made it clear that they want to see the franchise spend money building the offensive line, which, outside of Kolton Miller at left tackle, does not have any player tied to a single position.

Once the move to hire Kubiak becomes official, Las Vegas will have checked the first box by landing a coach who has seemingly always been able to maximize his quarterbacks' production. If they can build an offensive line to protect Mendoza while simultaneously adding to the wide receiver room, the offense, which ranked last in both scoring and total yards, could have a quick turnaround in 2026.

Of course, figuring out Maxx Crosby's future and fixing the defense, whether he remains on the roster or not, will also be a key priority. Ensuring that Mendoza has a seamless transition to the NFL, however, should be the top priority in the first year of the Kubiak era, something that both Gruden and the fanbase clearly understand.