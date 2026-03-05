Raiders fans are overlooking productive and cheap free agent center alternative

The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear need on the offensive line, as the unit was among the league's worst in 2025. They were a major factor in the offense finishing last in both scoring and total yards, as they allowed a league-leading 64 sacks, while the running game was last in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry.

Of course, the injuries suffered by Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson certainly did not help. Still, fans were hopeful that the offensive line would get reinforcements, as protecting projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and creating running lanes for Ashton Jeanty will be key to turning the offense around.

Las Vegas has been one of many teams that have been linked to a potential pursuit of soon-to-be free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. General manager John Spytek could, however, turn his attention to Connor McGovern, who now appears poised to hit the market.

The Raiders could target Connor McGovern as an alternative to Tyler Linderbaum

It has been widely reported that several teams will be eyeing Linderbaum this offseason. Furthermore, he has reportedly turned down a market-setting deal, which was believed to be over $20 million annually.

While Linderbaum, who has earned three Pro Bowl nods in his four-year career, is certainly a great player who fits the Raiders timeline, the price to sign him may wind up being closer to $25 million annually than $20 million. The Raiders could instead target McGovern, who told The Athletic's Tim Graham that he hasn't spoken to the Buffalo Bills about an extension.

"They haven’t contacted me once. In my gut, that says it’s over and done."

McGovern, who made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and is just 28 years old, has a market value of three years, $48.8 million. His 97.2% pass block win rate was tied with Linderbaum for the second-best among all NFL centers, while his 72.6% run block win rate ranked third, according to ESPN's Aaron Schatz.

"Adding Connor McGovern would further strengthen the unit," Wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday. "Like Las Vegas’ Jackson Powers-Johnson, McGovern offers versatility to play both guard and center and has been one of the league’s more reliable pass-blocking centers in recent seasons. His 70.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked 10th among centers."

If Las Vegas feels that the price on Linderbaum is going to get too high, they would be wise to pivot to McGovern before other teams, inevitably, do the same. While Buffalo's blocking schemes were versatile, around 46% of his snaps came in zone-blocking schemes. The free agent center didn't miss a beat in such schemes, showing that he has the athleticism to thrive in such schemes.

Of course, Kubiak almost exclusively utilizes a zone-blocking scheme. McGovern's previous experience and success in such schemes could make him a perfect fit for the Raiders' offensive line. While Linderbaum would certainly be the splashy signing, his free agent counterpart could provide Las Vegas with a cheaper option that has proven to be one of the league's most productive players at the position.