Raiders fans receive mixed injury news ahead of Week 6 clash with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders are somehow favored in their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Based on how things have gone thus far for the Silver and Black during the 2025 NFL season, however, that is incredibly hard to believe.

But the Titans, like the Raiders, sit at just 1-4 in the early part of the campaign and are littered with issues throughout the roster. While Las Vegas has not played its best football in 2025, it has also been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks.

Kolton Miller is still on the Injured Reserve, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Eric Stokes all missed last week's game, and A.J. Cole got hurt against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Fortunately, a handful of these players will be active at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Unfortunately, others won't be.

Pete Carroll announces mixed injury news for Raiders' Week 6 game

Head coach Pete Carroll has been providing injury updates every time he has stepped up to the podium this week. On Friday, he spoke with the media once again, and he confirmed Bowers' status for the team's clash with the Titans.

"We continue to hold him out; we're not quite there yet. We gotta make sure we're taking care of him and all that," Carroll said. "We're working hard to do that. And we're trying to ensure that once he's back, he stays back, and he's good, and there's no setbacks."

While it is unfortunate that Bowers will not be available in this very winnable game, letting him heal is the right move for the young player. Carroll said earlier this week that Cole would kick on Friday and see if he felt good enough to play. The Raiders and their fans got positive news on that front.

"A.J. kicked the ball really well today. Somewhat limited in the numbers, but he boomed the ball today," Carroll said. "I can't imagine, unless something changes between now and gametime, that he [wouldn't] be kicking for us. So, it was really good. Really encouraging day."

RELATED: Raiders crack a smile as Chargers trade away Geno Smith's kryptonite

As far as Mayer is concerned, Carroll confirmed that the young player is fine and that he did everything in practice this week. With him having cleared concussion protocol, he should be in the starting lineup in Bowers' place on Sunday.

The last update that fans wanted was one regarding Stokes, who has been the team's best cornerback this season. Carroll also had positive news as it pertained to him.

"Yeah, he's fine. He's ready to go," Carroll said. "He ran Monday and Tuesday, and felt good. So, we started the week with him going. He's been fine."

Tennessee's head coach, Brian Callahan, announced that they would be without Blake Hance, Bryce Oliver, Joey Slye, Marcus Harris and former Raider Arden Key.

While having Bowers out is disappointing once again, it is good that Las Vegas is getting three other key players back from injury.