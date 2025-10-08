Raiders' Pete Carroll provides several key injury updates ahead of Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks, and they have been paying the price for it. Not only did the team sorely miss Kolton Miller in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, but they missed several other key starters.

Star tight end Brock Bowers finally sat out after playing through an injury the last three weeks. No. 1 cornerback Eric Stokes also missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, and Michael Mayer did not clear concussion protocol in time, making him inactive in Indianapolis.

To make matters worse, starting punter A.J. Cole sustained an ankle injury during the Colts game, as he got rolled up on during a blocked punt. Raiders fans have been on the edge of their seat awaiting injury updates for this laundry list of players, and they finally got some on Wednesday.

Pete Carroll's injury updates provide good and bad news for Raiders

During Monday's press conference, Carroll didn't exactly instill confidence in the fan base as it pertained to Bowers' injury. He told reporters that the 2024 All-Pro is now "week to week" dealing with a knee injury. On Wednesday, however, he changed his tone, saying that Bowers is now day-to-day.

Carroll also said that Bowers will attempt to participate in walkthroughs, and he is still part of the gameplan for Week 6's game against the Tennessee Titans. This sounds more like a ploy to throw the Raiders' opponent off, however, as he made similar remarks last week before Bowers was ruled out.

The All-Pro tight end has not looked the same in three games played since suffering the knee injury. After recording 103 receiving yards in just three quarters played in the season opener, he has just 122 yards since getting hurt.

Wednesday's press conference did provide good news as it pertained to Mayer and Stokes, however. Not only did Carroll note that Mayer cleared concussion protocol and that he would practice, but Stokes is also practicing this week ahead of the Titans matchup.

Earlier in the week, Carroll also confirmed that Cole suffered a low-ankle sprain and that while he would attempt to kick on Friday, the team was going to bring in an insurance policy. They did just that with the signing of Brad Robbins, and Carroll said again on Wednesday that Cole's status is unknown.

With this laundry list of injuries, it will be tough sledding once again for Las Vegas in Week 6, even at home against a bad opponent like Tennessee. This version of the Raiders needs all the help they can get, so hopefully, all of these players make a quick and full recovery.