Raiders fans should be excited about John Spytek's growth in second offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the second year of John Spytek's tenure as general manager. The first year did not go as planned, as the team finished 3-14, leading to Pete Carroll being fired the day after the season ended.

While the coaching search took well over a month, Las Vegas ultimately hired Klint Kubiak to lead the franchise going forward. It is not the only change that has happened over the past 12 months, as Spytek has revamped the front office.

After entering last offseason with very little time to prepare, he will have his own staff to help him in his second offseason. The Raiders general manager discussed his growth heading into Year 2, and his comments should excite the fanbase.

John Spytek reveals how he has grown heading into his second offseason as the Raiders' GM

Spytek did not have much time to put together a staff ahead of his first foray into free agency and the NFL Draft. There are far bigger expectations heading into his second offseason, as the Raiders are projected to have nearly $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks, including the No. 1 overall selection.

Las Vegas' general manager discussed his year-to-year growth on Tuesday as he held a press conference at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

"I try to be the same guy every day. I've got a great group of people around me and the scouting department. So, as we approach free agency, I feel like, as a group, guys that were here when I got here, guys that have come in, we're all speaking the same language now. We've got a great process in place. And, to me, it's always been about the people that you surround yourself with. And, so, I feel great about the group that we have supporting the organization right now from the personnel side."

Spytek met with reporters in a scrum later in the day, revealing what he learned in his first year as a general manager.

"Just keep working. Just kind of hang in and take the highs and the lows the same. And a belief in myself that I got to get the right people around me, which I think I did, especially with the draft process now with (assistant general manager) Brian Stark, and (senior personnel executive) Anthony Patch, and (vice president of player personnel) Brandon Hunt that weren't here last year. But we've got a great group of scouts, and I feel like we're in a much better place as an organization to knock the free agency and the draft out of the park."

Spytek's comments should inspire hope in Raider Nation, as he certainly is saying all of the right things. Additionally, Stark, Patch, and Hunt all have a track record of success in terms of scouting, as each has been a part of front offices that built Super Bowl-winning rosters.

Of course, Las Vegas is a long way from being a true Super Bowl contender; however, as we have seen with several franchises over the past couple of years, hiring the right coach and drafting the right quarterback can instantly change that. The fact that Spytek is surrounding himself with other executives who have experience on championship teams should bode well for the future.

It should, particularly, have an impact on scouting, as all of the names mentioned by Spytek have an extensive background in that department. While it is unclear how next year's roster will look, one thing that is certain is that the Raiders' front office should put a much better product on the field in Year 2 of their general manager's tenure.