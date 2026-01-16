Raiders fans should be thrilled if latest head coach prediction comes true

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a coaching search that may be the franchise's most important one in quite some time. That is saying a lot for a team that is set to employ its sixth coach in as many seasons and its 15th coach since 2002.

The organization will hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking its first time kicking off the draft since 2007. The overwhelming consensus is that the Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with that pick, which would also be the first time they have drafted a first-round quarterback since JaMarcus Russell 19 years ago.

Many believe that Las Vegas' front office will look to pair the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner with a young offensive mind that can develop him and maximize his talent. The Raiders were recently predicted to land, arguably, the top offensive mind available in this year's hiring cycle.

Raiders predicted to land HC who could fix league's worst offense

Las Vegas thought that the additions of quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly would be able to fix a bottom-five offensive unit. They couldn't have been more wrong, however, as the offense, somehow, regressed, finishing last in the league in both scoring and total yards.

Kelly was fired after Week 12, while Smith led the league in both interceptions thrown and sacks taken despite missing two games. Jeanty did show flashes, however, his production was severely hindered by an offensive line that was, arguably, the worst position room in the entire league.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted that the Raiders will tab Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

"Expect Las Vegas to put the full-court press on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak whenever he becomes available. According to ESPN's Peter Schrager, the Raiders had one interview with Kubiak on Friday. Seattle, though, is still in the postseason as the NFC's No. 1 seed, so the 38-year-old may not be ready to fully dive into the interview process for several more weeks. The Raiders should be willing to wait until they have Kubiak's full attention because he's an ideal candidate for their situation."

While many predicted the Seahawks' offense would be the Achilles heel of the team, the unit ranked third in the league in scoring and eighth in total yards. The opportunity to land a young offensive coach who, at 38 years old, could presumably grow with the team could prove too much for the Raiders to pass up.

Meanwhile, Kubiak would have the opportunity to coach Mendoza, who has largely drawn rave reviews. Despite being the league's worst unit, the offense also has superstar tight end Brock Bowers, along with Jeanty, who looks like a budding star.

There are also young weapons such as Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr., all of whom would benefit from the addition of Kubiak and Mendoza. The offensive line, which was awful in 2025, will get Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson back from injured reserve.

They also have several young pieces, such as Caleb Rogers, who showed promise in limited action. Most importantly, Las Vegas has the means to fill any holes on the offensive line, as they are projected to have ten draft picks and over $100 million in cap space.

For the first time in a very long time, the Raiders are viewed as one of the most desirable coaching vacancies. If they do, indeed, land Kubiak to pair with Mendoza, the offense could be set up to succeed for the foreseeable future.