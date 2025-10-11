Raiders fans should have their eyes on these 5 college QB prospects

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft since they took JaMarcus Russell in 2007. Geno Smith's performance during the 2025 NFL season, however, has pushed the team into a position where they must do so to stay afloat.

Despite head coach Pete Carroll's obvious allegiance to Smith, given their long-tenured relationship, there is hope at least that general manager John Spytek will start looking toward the future and take a stab at finding a franchise player under center.

On another busy college football Saturday, the Raiders should have their eyes peeled for several impressive young quarterback prospects. Below are five that both the franchise and fan base should look out for, as well as who they'll be playing on October 11.

Raiders should take a long look at these college QB prospects

1. John Mateer, Oklahoma (12:30 PT at Texas)

Mateer absolutely lit it up at Washington State for the last few seasons, and he's been impressive in his first season in the SEC as well. He missed the Sooners' last game with a hand injury, but he'll return this Saturday to take on Texas on the road.

He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, but Mateer is a true dual-threat quarterback, as he's completed 67.4% of his passes and has six touchdowns compared to three interceptions through the air, but he's also added 190 yards and five touchdowns on the ground through four games.

2. Josh Hoover, TCU (12:30 PT at Kansas State)

Hoover is a fairly average-sized quarterback, but he is incredibly talented. While not projected to be a Day 1 pick or even a Day 2 selection, the Raiders could potentially strike gold with this late-round gem if they don't want to immediately supplant Smith as the starter.

While he is an incredibly talented thrower, as evidenced by his 1,517 yards and 15 touchdowns through five games, he's not a dual-threat, and he does make too many mistakes. Hoover has already taken 10 sacks and thrown four interceptions this year, so he's got a bit of learning to do if Las Vegas goes this route.

3. Taylen Green, Arkansas (1:15 PT at Tennessee)

Green is a polar-opposite prospect to Hoover. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, he is a long and athletic dual-threat who doesn't have the most accurate arm. With a career completion percentage of just 60.2% and 52 touchdowns compared to 29 interceptions, he would be a major project.

RELATED: Raiders crack a smile as Chargers trade away Geno Smith's kryptonite

But he is absolutely the best athlete of any quarterback in this class, and his rushing ability is top-notch. He's already garnered 441 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and his 8.2 yards per carry lead the SEC. Green was also Ashton Jeanty's teammate at Boise State in 2022 and 2023.

4. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (12:30 PT at Oregon)

We highlighted Mendoza's ability earlier this week, as he may be the best quarterback prospect in the 2026 class. He's not a perfect player, but he's an absolute stud in his 6-foot-5 frame and can run and make almost every throw on the field.

He'll have another big test this Saturday against the No. -ranked Oregon Ducks, and he'll need to prove once again that he is atop his class by outdueling fellow top quarterback prospect Dante Moore.

5. Dante Moore, Oregon (12:30 PT vs. Indiana)

Speaking of Moore, he is also coming for the throne as the best quarterback in this class, if he even enters the draft. He's been wildly impressive this year, but he only has two years of starting experience, as he sat behind Dillon Gabriel last year.

Moore's relationship with Chip Kelly may be a red flag, but he is one of the most talented players in all of college football right now, and he'll be tested as well against Indiana. This should be an amazing duel between two great young quarterbacks.