Raiders fans should have their eyes on these 5 players in preseason finale

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals with several questions still left to answer. New head coach Pete Carroll has preached competition since he arrived in Las Vegas, and this is the team's final chance to evaluate before roster cutdowns next week.

Obviously, players like Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty have nothing to play for. There are also several players who may have their NFL careers on the line as they head into State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

However, for Raider Nation, this game will mostly be about watching players on the fringe of the roster and seeing if they can make one last push to prove that they belong in the Silver and Black. These five players in particular stick out as those whom the fan base should have its eyes on.

These 5 Raiders should garner plenty of attention against Cardinals

1. Alex Cappa, G

Cappa, unexpectedly, is challenging Jackson Powers-Johnson for the starting right guard spot. While Powers-Johnson seems to be firmly in the lead and has the support of Raider Nation, this will be Cappa's first time taking the field for Las Vegas after suffering a rib injury and missing the first two games.

2. Leki Fotu, DT

Fotu is in a similar boat to Cappa, as he joined a young room this offseason with veteran experience and a surefire roster spot. However, Fotu has missed both preseason games with an injury and will return to the lineup in slightly different circumstances, so his job could be in peril.

RELATED: Raiders reporter predicts team may already fold on offseason gamble

3. Carter Runyon, TE

Runyon had his moments this offseason in practice, but he has really blossomed in the first two preseason games. It is unlikely the team keeps a fourth tight end, but it seems like he would be next in line if they did, so fans should keep an eye on him.

4. Zamir White, RB

White has pretty much run out of chances to impress the fan base, but the new regime insists that they are high on him. If he plays a lot on Saturday, it could be an indicator that Las Vegas is trying to showcase him, and if he plays well, they could maybe salvage a seventh-rounder for him. If he barely plays, perhaps he is locked into a role, but if he plays poorly, then they may have to just waive him.

5. Darnay Holmes, CB

Holmes was re-signed this offseason and looked to be in line for a starting role in the slot. The preseason has unfolded much differently, however. He and Greedy Vance Jr. are still trying to prove that keeping an undersized corner on the roster is a smart move, but convincing Pete Carroll of this will be an uphill battle. He could be playing his final game with Las Vegas on Saturday.

More Raiders news and analysis