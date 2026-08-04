Raiders fans shouldn't gloss over promising youngster in heated camp battle

The Las Vegas Raiders have such a young team headed into the 2026 NFL season that second-year players already seem like old hat. And with nearly 30 rookies on the practice field at training camp, it is easy to understand the infatuation with the Silver and Black's new faces.

This phenomenon has struck the cornerback room particularly hard as players gun for the CB2 role opposite Eric Stokes. But remember that this is a rebuild, and that so many of these young players will be given a runway to improve and grow throughout the preseason, as well as in the coming years.

Zeke Masses and Jermod McCoy have been the talk of training camp, as the pair of Day 3 rookies look more comfortable and are being given more opportunities with the first-team defense than most expected. But don't forget about Darien Porter, who is having a solid camp as well in just Year 2.

He's being glossed over, but is still very much an option in this heated training camp battle.

Darien Porter shouldn't be minimized in Raiders' CB2 battle

Seemingly lost in all of the reports about Masses and McCoy rotating in and splitting reps with the 1s is who exactly they are rotating in or splitting reps with. The answer to that would be Porter, the second-year man out of Iowa State who really showed a lot of promise when given a chance in 2025.

It wasn't long ago that Raider Nation was begging for Porter to play instead of a struggling Kyu Blu Kelly. Now, it seems like all anybody cares about is Masses or McCoy. Yes, those players have shown promise, and it is hard not to buy into all of the hype or "the next big thing." But Porter can still be that.

Although he is still fairly new to the position after converting from wide receiver in college, his time as a route-runner should actually help him with mirroring receivers in a man-heavy scheme. His zone instincts were good at Iowa State, and Porter has the length, quickness and speed to be a factor.

As a rookie, Porter got baptized on occasion by good receivers, but he showed a lot in limited action. Opposing quarterbacks had just an 87.6 passer rating when targeting him, which is below-average. Porter gave up only 19 catches on 31 targets in 319 coverage snaps with not much help around him.

Porter also limited yards after the catch when he did relinquish receptions, which is pivotal in man coverage. It means that he was sticky and didn't let route-runners shake free from him too often. He finished the year with four passes defended, 42 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Yes, Masses came to Las Vegas as a fifth-round gem and has garnered a lot of praise in camp. McCoy's résumé in college and blue-chip status as a prospect speak for themselves, too. But Porter is a promising young player who shouldn't be simply disregarded in this heated training camp battle.

That is being proven in camp as well.

Darien Porter is showing promise at training camp in Las Vegas

Late last week, Taron Johnson got tons of credit for hauling in the first interception of training camp, picking off Kirk Cousins in 7-on-7. But not enough people rightfully attributed this to Porter breaking up the pass in the first place while guarding WR1 Tre Tucker, which gave Johnson the takeaway.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden also made mention of Porter breaking up a Fernando Mendoza pass intended for Malik Benson in the end zone during the same period. And although the competition and rotation continue on the outside, Porter started to play even more snaps with the 1s on Sunday.

Since then, it has been a bit quiet on all fronts for Porter. And as a cornerback, that is typically a good thing, as players at this position only get shouted out for interceptions, pass breakups or getting burned. It can be similar to playing goalie in soccer, where it is a thankless job at times.

Not making any plays on the ball doesn't mean you're a net negative, though. And it sounds like Porter hasn't been getting burned, so nothing negative has really filtered in about the young player. And as Rob Leonard said early last week, they are in no hurry to make a call about who gets the starting nod.

“It truly is competitive from the ones, the twos, the threes. We’re really trying to make it a fair competition," Leonard told reporters.

Leonard also made mention of the fact that Porter, Masses and McCoy are all "such different players in how they play corner." It is very possible that the Raiders have somewhat of an embarrassment of riches at the spot and can throw in whoever is most advantageous for the opponent they're facing.

Regardless of how things shake out, both Las Vegas' new defensive coordinator and Stokes, the room's leader, have said that the young group is embracing the challenge, competing with each other, asking the right questions and understanding that this is the time to grow and make mistakes.

Nobody here is cheering against Masses or McCoy. All of these players have The Shield on their helmets, so whoever can best serve the Silver and Black should play. But Raider Nation shouldn't count out Darien Porter as the CB2 yet, even though the hype on him has paled in comparison to others.