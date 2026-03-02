Raiders fans shouldn't worry about Klint Kubiak's key coaching staff omission

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of ten teams to hire a new head coach this offseason. They were the last to do so, as the front office had to wait until the conclusion of Super Bowl LX to officially announce the hiring of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Their late start before naming Kubiak as head coach also gave them a late start at building out the rest of the coaching staff. The unit put together by the first-time head coach, however, has drawn largely positive reviews from pundits and fans alike.

Las Vegas' staff possesses both experience and youth, leaving the fanbase feeling optimistic. The Raiders finalized the coaching staff on Sunday; however, there was one notable omission from the group: The team opted not to hire or designate an official quarterbacks coach.

Raiders' lack of a QB coach shouldn't be an issue for fans

It is not very common to see a team go into the season without a position coach, particularly at such an important spot as quarterback. In fact, Las Vegas employs a position coach at every other position on both offense and defense.

While developing Fernando Mendoza, who is widely assumed to be the Raiders' selection with the No. 1 overall pick, should certainly be the top priority, the lack of a quarterbacks coach shouldn't cause any worry.

Despite the lack of someone holding an official title, the coaching staff has plenty of coaches with experience coaching the signal caller. Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, and assistant head coach Mike McCoy have all worked as quarterbacks coaches in the past.

Janocko, who has worked as a quarterbacks coach in each of the past five seasons, will, naturally, have other duties in his first opportunity as a coordinator. Offensive assistant Tim Zetts and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen were both QB coaches as well. McQueen played QB, too.

Furthermore, Las Vegas has four other coaches on the staff who have either served as a quarterbacks coach or an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level, or an assistant quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

Having nine coaches who have likely worked with quarterbacks, some more extensively than others, should be more than enough to help develop Mendoza. Kubiak has already shared that play calling will be a joint effort in 2026, and, clearly, getting the most out of the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will also be something that the entire staff collaborates on.