Raiders land droves of young talent in post-NFL combine 4-round mock draft

With the 2026 NFL combine now in the rearview mirror, April's draft board has shifted. Although Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek told reporters that the event isn't the most important of pre-draft evalutions, what others around the league now decide to do will affect the Silver and Black.

Based on reported meetings, on-field workouts and athletic testing results, and updated intel from the Raiders' brass, we took another stab at a four-round 2026 NFL mock draft. Las Vegas landed droves of young talent in this exercise at all the key positions.

Las Vegas Raiders post-NFL combine 2026 4-round mock draft

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza had a great week, despite not even participating in the events. He spoke highly of his formal meeting with the Raiders, made great impressions with the media, as always, and even weighed in much heavier than most expected. His Pro Day at Indiana on April 1 will be fun to watch.

2.36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter reportedly met with Las Vegas at the combine. Although his production score was the highest at the event, his athleticism score ranked toward the bottom. As a versatile player on the interior who can line up at nose tackle in Rob Leonard's 3-4 defense, Hunter could be a Day 1 difference-maker.

3.67 - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton isn't one of the most hyped players in a loaded defensive end class, but he had solid production in college and showed out at the combine. With 8.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and the seventh-best overall score at the event among defensive ends, there's a lot to like here.

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza made waves at the NFL combine without even participating

4.102 - Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

Smith reportedly met with the Raiders' brass in Indianapolis. Although his on-field workout was average, he was one of the most athletic safeties at the event, as he ripped the top off the ceiling with a 42.5" vertical jump. His versatility and athleticism are worth a swing early on Day 3. Maybe earlier.

4.117 - J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Davis, an Oakland native, put together a respectable workout and an above-average showing in the testing department. Most importantly, his 34 and 1/4-inch arms mean that he can physically play offensive tackle in the NFL. He gave up just 8 sacks in four entire seasons as a college starter.

4.134 - Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Kilgore is one of, if not the youngest prospect in this year's class. His on-field workout was nothing to write home about, but his testing surely turned a few heads, he already has good production, and he is both absolutely massive and has versatility. Kilgore can return punts, too. Buy stock early on him.