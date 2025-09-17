Raiders fans targeted in Keenan Allen's NSFW message (and he didn't hold back)

Week 2 was a rough showing for the Las Vegas Raiders as the Los Angeles Chargers handled them in front of their home crowd. That's putting it kindly.

As if the brutal loss to a division rival wasn't enough, though, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen decided to rub salt in the wound afterward.

At this point, Chargers fans have probably seen this video. But, Raiders fans might not be paying attention to rival videos and content. In any event, Allen had this to say to the camera:

"You know how we do. Monday night, we come through, we turn up and we f*** s*** up. And the weak-a** Raiders fans can go home."

I guess, if you want to give him any justification for what he said, he did score a touchdown and the Chargers did win. But, still.

Keenan Allen goes off on Raiders fans immediately following a Monday night embarrassment

Again, this wasn't exactly needed after the game. In fact, part of me apologizes to Raiders fans for bringing attention to this. But, would we expect anything less from such a rivalry?

That performance against the Chargers was tough to watch. Las Vegas got tossed around on this night and quarterback Geno Smith looked completely lost at times. This was not the Geno Smith we were promised coming from Seattle.

Now, credit to Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for a strong game. He made things highly difficult on Smith and the offense. The Raiders' run-blocking was nearly non-existent which made the team one-dimensional after so long.

It might have only been an 11-point loss on the stat sheet, but Raiders fans know good and well that it felt a whole lot worse. And, fans can also point to some questionable calls by the officials, too. But, that's a different story altogether.

For Allen to come out and trash talk this fan base feels like insult to injury. But, hey, this is what comes with division rivalry, I suppose.

The Raiders will have their chance at revenge on Allen and the Chargers in Week 13, but this time, in Los Angeles' building.