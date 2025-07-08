Raiders fans will hate who Tom Brady has been mentoring this offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders took a bit of a gamble last fall when they officially brought on legendary quarterback Tom Brady as a minority owner. Brady was never a friend of the franchise during his playing career, but owner Mark Davis wanted him as a sounding board in Las Vegas.

This offseason, he helped recruit several talented head coaches before eventually settling on the veteran Pete Carroll. He was also partially responsible for the team hiring general manager John Spytek, as the two were teammates at Michigan and won a Super Bowl together in Tampa Bay.

There are plenty of restrictions as it pertains to what Brady can and cannot do with the Raiders as he balances his broadcasting career with Fox Sports. However, there are apparently no rules against helping out players on other teams, which may irk Raider Nation quite a bit.

Patrick Mahomes has built a relationship with Tom Brady this summer

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on the Up & Adams Show. Unfortunately, he revealed that he has been growing a relationship with Brady and that the two spoke frequently during the offseason.

"I've actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason, and it's cool that he wants to give me advice," Mahomes said. "He doesn't have to be like that, but he's such a good dude. I have so much respect for him, and I'll take any advice that he gives me."

Sounds like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have developed quite the relationship this offseason…👀@heykayadams | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/dvvyI9rGCE — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 7, 2025

The thought of a Raiders owner helping a Chiefs quarterback get better is tough for the fan base to stomach. Mahomes is already the best signal-caller in the league, and he has tormented the Silver and Black since being drafted in 2017.

Since entering the league, Mahomes is 12-2 against the Raiders, throwing for 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The Chiefs have appeared in five Super Bowls during that stretch and won three, so Brady is simply helping the rich get richer.

One can only hope that Brady and new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith have developed a rapport like this; otherwise, it is a pretty bad look for the team's minority owner. Brady had no connection to Las Vegas prior to this business venture, but it still feels like poor form to be helping out Mahomes.

While there are no real rules against it, and Las Vegas should be able to rise above something as simple as this, it still feels frustrating for Raider Nation. Davis hired Brady to be a sounding board for the Silver and Black, not other teams, and especially not their bitter and highly successful rivals.