Raiders fans will love what Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. said about Kirk Cousins

Not all accomplished and aging NFL quarterbacks are created equally. Some of them refuse to face their inevitable football mortality and can be quite bitter about it. There are others who try to cling to relevancy.

Then there's the Las Vegas Raiders' Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has earned the reputation of not only being an outstanding mentor, but a great friend, first and foremost. Don't just ask us: Hear what his former successor, Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons, had to say.

Penix sang Cousins' praises when addressing the media following the Falcons' second practice of their 2026 organized team activities (OTAs). By the sound of it, Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza couldn't be in better hands.

"[Mendoza is] going to get a great guy," Penix told reporters. "Before the football player, you look at Kirk [Cousins] as a man, as a husband, as a father, he's always been great, and the way that he does anything is how he does everything."

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. confirmed Las Vegas Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza is in great hands with Kirk Cousins

Talk about a rave review. Penix also highlighted how Cousins made the developmental process smoother, saying they're "in a good position over there." The latter's high character, work ethic and consistency enabled the two to coexist harmoniously, which is music to Raider Nation's ears.

Having a veteran who knows how to be a professional and is willing to impart their wisdom can be a young signal-caller's best friend. Penix saw this firsthand. He learned from Cousins, who's seen everything the NFL can throw at him throughout his decade-and-a-half-long (and counting) career.

The Raiders brought Cousins in this offseason to guide Mendoza and function as an extension of first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, with whom he already has a history and rapport. Penix understands why the club made this move and how valuable it can be in the short- and long-term.

Mendoza now gets the same benefit in Las Vegas. Cousins is taking the top pick in this year's draft under his wing, and they've already hit it off. There's a mutual respect between them that has quickly become evident.

It's fascinating to hear Penix's glowing endorsement of his ex-Falcons comrade for multiple reasons. First, as the story goes, Cousins was infamously "a little bit misled" when Atlanta selected the former No. 8 overall in 2024. They've clearly come a long way from their awkward introduction.

Moreover, the Mendoza-Penix connection is another interesting layer. They're both Florida natives who were overlooked coming out of high school. And now, they will each earn a PhD in pro-level quarterbacking, courtesy of Cousins.