Raiders fans will love who's following Maxx Crosby around

The unequivocal leader of the Las Vegas Raiders is star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Not only is he the team's most talented player, but he is the emotional and verbal heartbeat of the defense and has a knack for bringing other players along with him.

This offseason, one player in particular has seemingly latched onto Crosby in hopes of becoming the next great Raiders leader. That player is second-year center Jackson Powers-Johnson, who spoke last month on "The Rush Podcast With Maxx Crosby" about their growing relationship.

Powers-Johnson and Crosby even raced to the team facility on Tuesday morning in an attempt to be the first Raider in the building. Crosby has always been in a class by himself, but it seems like the lone wolf has a bit of company now.

Maxx Crosby and Jackson Powers-Johnson are 'tied at the hip'

Not only are these two beginning to forge a major relationship that could change the trajectory of Powers-Johnson's career, but other players on the team are starting to notice. Geno Smith spoke to the press on Wednesday about the second-year player's progress and his friendship with Crosby.

"Love that guy," Smith said about Powers-Johnson. "He's an extremely hard worker. Him and Maxx are like, tied at the hip. Those guys work every single day. ... I mean, he's doing a great job already."

It is incredible for a veteran like Smith, who has played 13 NFL seasons and taken snaps from numerous centers, to notice the work that Powers-Johnson is putting in. The offense has been lacking an alpha dog like Crosby, and perhaps the former second-rounder will become that for Las Vegas.

The most interesting component of Crosby and Powers-Johnson's budding friendship is that the two did not necessarily have a relationship last year. Las Vegas' star defensive end touched on this while speaking to the media after training camp.

"To be 100% real, last year, me and Jackson did not have a great relationship," Crosby admitted. "There's respect that's got to be earned, and you know when you come into this league, in this locker room especially, there's a certain standard I expect from the guys."

In the same press conference, however, Crosby went on about the team's now-starting center and his growth heading into this season.

"The amount of growth he's had in the last year has been unbelievable. If I was sitting here a year ago and he would have told me all the stuff he did this offseason to get himself in this position he's in, I truly wouldn't believe (him)," Crosby said. "That dude, he's got all the talent in the world. He's strong as a freaking ox, he's a great dude, he's a baller. ... He's super consistent, he's been dialed in on the details. ... I'm so proud of that dude and I know he's going to have his best season yet."

Not much else needs to be said about Powers-Johnson. Raider Nation, buy your stock now.

