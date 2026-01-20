Raiders fans won't love the common thread between these favored HC candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly leading a thorough search for the franchise's next head coach. This effort is being spearheaded by John Spytek and Tom Brady, whom the fan base seems to have the utmost faith in. But Raider Nation also seemingly has its demands. Some sensible ones.

With Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza likely joining the Silver and Black in April's draft, Las Vegas' supporters want to see a new head coach from an offensive background. That way, the coach can work intimately with Mendoza and use first-hand experience to help him become a franchise QB.

Raider Nation has gotten its wish thus far, at least to an extent, as nine of the 14 candidates that Las Vegas has interviewed rose through the ranks as offensive coaches. But the leaders from defensive backgrounds seem to currently be the favorites in Sin City.

Raiders set up second interviews with 3 defensive-minded HC candidates

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, after the Raiders' first round of interviews, they were planning to give second interviews to Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter and Ejiro Evero, all three of whom were defensive coordinators last season.

Hafley ended up accepting the Miami Dolphins' head coach offer, so he is obviously off the table. But in terms of Las Vegas' intention, they were planning to give three candidates with a defensive pedigree the first crack at another round of interviews.

Now, it should be noted that the Raiders are limited in who they can bring in for in-person interviews, with the playoffs still going on. Some of Las Vegas' other reported favorite candidates, like Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, and Nate Scheelhaase, are all still coaching in the postseason.

Each of those four coaches has spent their time on the offensive side of the ball, and all four could still land another interview with the Silver and Black once eliminated. That should allow Raider Nation to take a sigh of relief. But it's not like a defensive-minded head coach would be the kiss of death.

Hiring a great offensive coordinator or even a stud quarterbacks coach could still do wonders for Mendoza's development and help put the Raiders' offense on the track that it needs to be on. Offensive success isn't entirely dictated by the head coach, just ask the Seattle Seahawks.

The most important thing for Las Vegas' next head coach to be is not an offensive mind, but simply a bright and innovative one who is aligned with Spytek and Brady. He needs to be a great leader and capable of managing personalities and giving the Raiders a schematic advantage in all three phases.

Fans may want a head coach from an offensive background, and there is certainly a mountain of evidence to support that way of thinking. But as a safeguard, it felt necessary to point out that Las Vegas seems to be moving forward with candidates who don't fit that criteria. At least for now.