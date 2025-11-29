Raiders fans wouldn't be happy if this Pete Carroll scenario played out

The Las Vegas Raiders have been nothing short of an embarrassment in 2025. While the fan base expected Pete Carroll to bring some much-needed stability to the organization, he has not been able to do so at all.

Las Vegas will head into the final stretch of the season having lost nine of its past ten games, with its lone victory coming against the one-win Tennessee Titans. They have already moved on from two coaches, as special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have both been fired in the past three weeks.

It is clear, however, that there is still plenty of work to be done, as the coaching staff, roster construction, and player execution have been majorly flawed this year. While much of Raider Nation hopes to see the entire coaching staff, starting with Carroll, let go after the season, there is a chance that the veteran coach will return in 2026.

Raiders fans should hold their excitement about a potential coaching change

While it would be difficult to find many Raiders fans who were advocating for McMahon or Kelly to keep their jobs, most would agree that the two coordinators were not the sole reason for this season's struggles. There has been plenty of blame to go around, which is often the case when a team sits at 2-9.

Carroll has definitely deserved much of that blame, leading many to believe that he could be one-and-done in Las Vegas. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed, however, that Carroll is unlikely to retire after the season, despite previous speculation that he could walk away.

"Even with Carroll at 74, the people around the coach have a hard time envisioning a scenario in which he decides to retire after this year," Breer wrote. "As challenging as the season has been, his passion for coaching and desire to coach remain apparent to everyone who works with him."

Breer suggested that there is a possibility the Raiders' ownership does not want to reinvest in building another staff around the oldest coach in NFL history. While he praised Carroll as a coach, he acknowledged that the organization has lacked vision during his tenure.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a different viewpoint on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Look, I think it's clear nobody seems to be safe right now out there on the coaching staff," Schefter said. "I think everything is up in the air."

Carroll has not appeared willing to embrace a rebuild despite the team already clinching a losing record. He has not been willing to play the team's rookie class and has often drawn the ire of Raider Nation due to the preferential treatment he gives to players and coaches with previous ties to him.

While the front office could decide to keep him around for one more season, it is difficult to justify such a decision with where the roster currently stands. Instead, Las Vegas would be wise to bring in a young coach who is focused on developing players and building a long-term winner rather than doubling down and hoping for a quick turnaround under Carroll.