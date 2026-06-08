Raiders' Fernando Mendoza shares best advice he's received from Tom Brady

Tom Brady isn't your typical minority owner. The Las Vegas Raiders' front office man's exact role remains ambiguous, but he is undoubtedly a resource for everyone in the building. That includes rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick and hopeful face of the franchise.

During his pre-draft 30 visit, Brady told Mendoza that he was going to push him; it wasn't going to be a lovey-dovey relationship. That's completely fine for the Indiana and Cal product, who grew up idolizing what many would consider the greatest player in NFL history.

As Mendoza continues to get comfortable in Las Vegas, and as Brady gets more involved at Raiders HQ, the relationship between the two seems to be growing. Mendoza recently met with the media and shared some of the great advice that the seven-time Super Bowl champion gave him.

Tom Brady gives more great advice to Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

It was media day for the Silver and Black on Monday, and Mendoza stopped by the set to speak with Raiders.com hosts Amber Theoharis, James Jones and Eric Allen. There, Mendoza revealed what great advice Brady has given the young quarterback.

"What he said is, as a quarterback, you need to be the most everything," Mendoza said. "You need to be the most competitive. You need to have the most leadership. You need to be the toughest, mentally and physically. You've got to embody all of these things and lead by example before gaining that equity and respect by your teammates or to lead effectively."

Obviously, that is great advice.

Even better is the fact that Mendoza said it resonated with him and the Raiders' other quarterbacks. It is great that these players are getting face time with the legendary signal-caller, and that he is challenging them to be better than other recent players in Las Vegas under center.

Mendoza has a reputation for being a maniacal preparer and having all of the intangibles, but Brady's advice surely pushed the young player even more to be the "most everything." His competitiveness has already been shining through at OTAs, according to teammates. The leadership will come.

Mental and physical toughness are difficult to have, especially in a brutal league like the NFL, but Mendoza showed those traits in college. And it'll take some time to learn and adjust so that he can have that at the pro level, but he is well on his way.

Brady's voice means a great deal to Mendoza, and Raider Nation knows how much the young quarterback cares about achieving his goals. The more game Brady can give to Mendoza, the better. Words of wisdom are already being bestowed upon the rookie, and he's applying them as we speak.