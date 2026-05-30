Tom Brady is seemingly much more involved with the Raiders this offseason

Let's face it: Tom Brady's exact role with the Las Vegas Raiders will always be a mystery, and to what degree he is or should be involved will always be a source of contention. Some fans recognize his legendary status and think that having the GOAT involved simply can't hurt.

Others worry about the Alex Guerrero of it all and still hold The Tuck Rule Game against him. But one can't deny that Klint Kubiak and John Spytek have praised him at length this offseason for being a sounding board, with Kubiak even noting that he has Brady's phone number and can call whenever.

Brady obviously has other jobs and commitments, as the Silver and Black aren't his only business venture. But based on what fans have seen this offseason, it seems like Las Vegas' minority owner has been quite a bit more involved lately than he has been in the past.

Tom Brady appears to be much more involved with Las Vegas Raiders this offseason

During Thursday's OTA practice at Raiders HQ, reporter Q Myers shared with fans that Brady was in attendance, providing photo evidence. And The Athletic's Sam Warren added that, not only was he there, but he was observing several things closely while on the sidelines.

"Brady spent Thursday morning watching Mendoza and the offense go about their business," Warren wrote. "He followed the quarterbacks as they participated in walkthroughs and individual drills, and he stood on the sidelines behind the offense as the Raiders went through team periods."

That sounds in-line with the kind of presence that he has had in Las Vegas this entire offseason. Not only did he attend the National Championship with the Raiders' brass to watch Fernando Mendoza, but he was a part of the evaluation process as well and has been a resource for the youngster.

Brady also helped Spytek pick Kubiak as the team's next leader, and he was in the building for the first day of the offseason program, which coincided with Mendoza's 30 visit. And the messaging has changed a bit since last year, when Pete Carroll downplayed Brady's involvement more.

However, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and several of the Raiders' star players spoke to the media after Thursday's OTA practice, and when asked about Brady, they made it sound like the minority owner is more involved, and in one case, more than in years past.

"He’s definitely been around more," Bowers told reporters. "He’s a resource anytime we need him. It’s really good to have that kind of guy around. I mean, he’s the GOAT. It’s great to have him around, and he’ll help with any questions we have."

There it is, straight from the horse's mouth: Brady is around more now than he was last season, and he is a resource anytime they need him. Janocko essentially echoed this sentiment during his media availability.

"He’s been very open. He’s somebody that we can pick up the phone and call, or you see him around the building," Janocko said. "He’s the greatest of all time, so getting to be around him every day and any knowledge that you can pick up from him is just a great resource to have, and something that is very appealing sitting in my chair.”

For as much success as Brady had in his NFL career with two different franchises, the Silver and Black have seemingly been at their all-time worst since the legendary quarterback joined the organization as a minority owner back in the fall of 2024.

It seems like enough is enough for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, though. Brady is getting more involved with the Raiders this offseason because he doesn't want his name attached to a failing franchise, and it is hard to blame him. Let's hope that his contributions help make Las Vegas a winner.