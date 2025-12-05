Raiders' final injury report will cause concern ahead of Broncos clash

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently riding a six-game losing streak and stand at 2-10 during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, they're entering the toughest stretch of their schedule, so there's not much optimism that things will turn around.

With the Denver Broncos on the docket in Week 14, it will take a special effort for the Silver and Black to even keep things close like they did last time, when they traveled to Denver for a Thursday Night Football bout in Week 10.

Despite being healthy this season, at least compared to other NFL teams, the Raiders are dealing with a handful of key ailments ahead of the AFC West clash. On Friday, between the final injury report and Pete Carroll's words at the podium, Raider Nation got a good idea of who will be available.

Pete Carroll provides mixed bag of injury news ahead of Raiders-Broncos

According to Las Vegas' final injury report, quarterback Geno Smith and interior offensive lineman Will Putnam, both of whom were listed with injuries earlier in the week, will enter Sunday's game with no designation, meaning they will both play.

Dylan Parham is listed as questionable after not participating on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. Both Jamal Adams and Jeremy Chinn were downgraded to non-participants at one point this week after being full, and they are both officially questionable.

Jordan Meredith missed last week's game with an ankle injury, and he was limited earlier in the week. However, he was promoted to full on Friday and is questionable for Week 14's game. Carroll said that Meredith looked good throughout the week but declined to say if he'll return to the lineup, and where.

RELATED: Raiders' dream Chip Kelly replacement is slipping through their fingers

Maxx Crosby's status has also been a point of concern for Raider Nation, as he went from being limited, which is typical, to being a non-participant on Thursday and Friday. Carroll seems confident that he'll play; however, the fan base is not so sure.

"Maxx is gonna play. I can't believe him not playing," Carroll said. "We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here. He's planning on playing. It still has to go down this way."

Of course, Carroll has misled the media about a player's status before as a way to get a competitive advantage. But Crosby once played with a "doubtful" designation, so his being listed as questionable shouldn't make the fan base bat an eye.

Unfortunately, Michael Mayer will be out for the second straight week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12. Dont'e Thornton Jr. will also be out after suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Alex Bachman is listed as out with a thumb injury, too.