Raiders finally admit massive $6 million mistake by firing Chip Kelly

After another brutal showing by the Las Vegas Raiders' offense in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Pete Carroll relieved offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of his duties. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report this news, later confirmed by Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez.

This move was a long time coming, as Kelly's offense was averaging just 15.0 points per game through Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, which is tied for the worst mark in the entire league. This is despite numerous supposed upgrades to the unit this offseason.

The offense has been weighing down this already bad Raiders team this season, wasting a handful of strong defensive showings for Las Vegas. They scored 10 points or fewer in five of their first 11 games, and if not for garbage time, they would've scored in single digits in a handful of others.

Kelly's firing marks the third-straight year that the Raiders have fired their offensive coordinator in-season. Mick Lombardi was fired in 2023, Luke Getsy got the axe in 2024, and now, Kelly has been booted in 2025.

This is also the second major firing for Las Vegas this season, as just two weeks ago, the Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon following a poor showing against the Denver Broncos. Only one coordinator remains from the staff that Pete Carroll put together upon his hiring.

Raider Nation is understandably thrilled about Carroll's decision to fire Kelly, as his play-calling and usage of certain players simply confounded reason. It took forever for him to start leaning on rookie Ashton Jeanty, and he won't consistently utilize Brock Bowers in the passing game.

Modern offenses simply run laps around what Kelly was scheming up for Las Vegas this season, and there was nothing for Kelly to hang his hat on. The run offense was inefficient, Geno Smith has struggled mightily as a passer, and the offensive line is the biggest disaster of them all.

The red zone issues that Kelly was supposed to solve have persisted this year, and there is perhaps no better encapsulation of his ineptitude as a play-caller than dialing up a pass to backup guard Alex Cappa when the defense gifted them the ball on the Tennessee Titans' 2-yard line in Week 6.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas offense just looked downright confused, as they had several broken plays. Kelly had no solutions for the Cleveland defense, as they sacked Smith 10 times and forced several fumbles.

It was a joke of an offensive showing for the Raiders, and it was the perfect bow on the Chip Kelly experiment. After hiring him this offseason and making him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history at $6 million per year, the team has finally admitted its massive mistake.