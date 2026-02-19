Raiders finally announce Rick Dennison as OL coach after days of mystery

The Las Vegas Raiders had some crucial hires to make this offseason. Of course, nailing down Klint Kubiak as the next head coach was the most pivotal, and fans celebrated that move. But very quickly, the sentiment became "Who will be on his staff?" and, specifically, "Who will coach the offensive line?"

While Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton was a popular name being floated, he decided to stay with the now-defending Super Bowl champions. Then, days ago, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that veteran coach Rick Dennison was joining Kubiak's staff in Las Vegas.

But he didn't know what his title would be. And nobody did. For days.

After waiting for any of the big national reporters to corroborate the hire or for the Raiders to officially announce the move, fans finally got an answer on Thursday: Dennison will serve as the offensive line coach in Las Vegas during the 2026 NFL season.

Raiders officially announce hiring of Rick Dennison as OL coach

Now, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, the original plan was for Dennison, a longtime NFL coach, to serve as a senior advisor for the Raiders. But presumably due to limited options this late in the hiring cycle, Dennison has been thrust into coaching the offensive line. Which is fine.

Dennison is not only uniquely qualified to coach the offensive line, but he is also a close confidant of Klint and the entire Kubiak family. Dennison was Gary Kubiak's teammate on the Denver Broncos for eight seasons from 1983-90, and they coached together in Denver for 11 seasons from 1995-2005.

Gary Kubiak then left to become the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2006, and Dennison took his spot as the offensive coordinator in Denver. Then, in 2010, Dennison jumped ship and served as the offensive coordinator under Kubiak in Houston from 2010-13.

When Kubiak was hired as the Broncos' head coach in 2015, Dennison rejoined him as the offensive coordinator for two years, and they won a Super Bowl. Their third together. Klint Kubiak was on that staff for a year as well, operating in an offensive assistant role.

Years later, Dennison found his way onto the Minnesota Vikings' staff in 2019 alongside both Kubiaks. By 2021, Klint Kubiak was the offensive coordinator, and Dennison was in a senior advisor role. After taking several years off, Dennison joined Klint Kubiak's New Orleans Saints and Seahawks staffs.

RELATED: Raiders can't let Klint Kubiak connection lure them into $68 million mistake

This past year, Dennison was a senior offensive advisor and run game coordinator in Seattle, and he helped Kubiak and the Seahawks form one of the NFL's best rushing attacks, which helped him win yet another Super Bowl.

In his illustrious coaching career, which has spanned 29 years, Dennison has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy four times. He had a Kubiak by his side during all of them. He's practically a member of the family at this point, and Dennison clearly wants to help Klint Kubiak in his first head coaching venture.

Dennison hasn't been an offensive line position coach since 2020, but he has nearly a decade of experience working directly with that group. He's also got 10 years as an offensive coordinator under his belt and has held a run game coordinator title for four years of his career.

It is hard to imagine a more experienced person joining the staff to coach the Raiders' offensive line, and it certainly doesn't hurt that he has so much synergy and a strong relationship with the Kubiak family. Dennison is well-versed in the outside zone scheme.

Las Vegas had the worst offensive line and rushing attack in the league last year, but neither unit is devoid of talent. They simply need a coach who will teach the young players and focus on details and development. If Dennison is that guy, then the floodgates will open for the Raiders' offense.