Raiders find themselves all over ESPN's all-time NFL Draft

To say the Raiders have had a checked draft history would be quite the understatement. The 2000 to 2020 era has not been kind to the Silver and Black, but there have been some hits sprinkled in.

If you go back and look at the entire draft history for the Raiders since the franchise was first started, however, you’ll be surprised at how many late-round steals the team has managed to pull off.

In a recent article by Benjamin Solak of ESPN, he ranked the best picks at each selection in NFL Draft history, from No.1 to No. 262. Several Raiders showed up on the list, including Art Shell (No. 80), Cliff Branch (No. 98) and Maxx Crosby (No. 106).

Raiders' strong draft history highlighted by ESPN

But two of the most fascinating names on the list are Ken Stabler (No. 52) and Bo Jackson (No. 183). Here is what Solak had to say about the selection of Stabler during the 1968 draft:

"Even without a QB bump, 'The Snake' would be the best of this group," Solak wrote. "He delivered the first Super Bowl victory for a legendary Oakland Raiders franchise and won an MVP award. He also has an iconic play in his belt -- the Ghost to the Post -- which doesn't really matter here, but bears mentioning because it's such a great play name."

Stabler started 96 regular-season games for the Raiders and led them to an impressive 69-26-1 record during his 10 years with the team. His postseason run in 1976 remains one of the best in league history, as he had a passer rating of 104. Stabler and the Raiders defeated the top two defenses in the NFL that season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, in back-to-back weeks, cementing his legacy.

While Stabler is inarguably one of the best players to ever wear the Silver and Black, one could argue Jackson might have been the most popular. Here is what Solak had to say about the No. 183 pick in the 1987 NFL Draft:

"Jackson played only four seasons before his hip injury ended his career, but c'mon," Solak wrote. "What am I gonna do, not pick the Tecmo Bowl GOAT? Especially when you consider I get to steal Jackson at this pick, after the Buccaneers -- who drafted him first overall in the 1986 draft -- had to forfeit his rights."

A lot of younger fans might only recognize Jackson from the Nintendo NES video game, but he was one of the most explosive running backs the league has ever seen. During his rookie season, he averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 79.1 yards per game on only 11.6 attempts.

Jackson’s best season came in 1989 when he ran for 950 yards and four touchdowns in nine starts. He shared the backfield with Marcus Allen, but he missed time with an injury, which is why Jackson saw more work than usual. But a hip injury in 1990 ended Jackson’s short career, and it was a shocking blow to one of the league’s most exciting players.

Stabler and Jackson are two of the most iconic players in the franchise's illustrious history, and it’s nice to see them honored here on ESPN’s list alongside several other legendary Raiders.