Raiders focus on best player available, get all-time steal in NFL Mock Draft

We are only weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft and the smokescreens are in full force around the league. The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy interviewing their top prospects and are getting closer to finalizing their draft board.

Just Blog Baby is doing the same as we continue to pump out draft content and mocks for your enjoyment. In this edition, we take another “best player available” approach to the mock and the only rule is no doubling up on positions. Let’s jump right in!

6. Travis Hunter | CB Colorado

We were just as surprised as you are to see Travis Hunter available with the No. 6 pick but that is how this particular mock draft shook out. This is a rare best player available pick that also fills a need considering the Raiders don't have a true No. 1 cornerback on the roster.

Hunter famously played wide receiver and cornerback at an incredibly high level in college but he appears to be entering the draft as a corner. That is where we expect the Raiders to use him. Hunter did not participate in the NFL combine and did not go through the usual drills at his Pro Day. We don’t know his 40 time but that doesn’t matter. We have seen him excel at two positions at the college level and he always looks like the fastest man on the field.

The Raiders have a long history of drafting or acquiring Heisman winners and this pick would be a great way to honor the legacy of Al Davis and bring in a generational talent. Hunter can step in immediately as CB1 in Las Vegas and will bring some playmaking ability to the defense. He is a difference-maker anytime he gets near the ball.

37. Tyleik Williams | DT Ohio State

We are only in round two and we already have two picks that fill a need and fit the best player available philosophy.

On the surface, it may seem strange that defensive tackle is a need considering the presence of Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins on the roster, but there is not much depth beyond those two studs. Wilkins is also coming off a season-ending injury, so we need a contingency plan for him.

That contingency plan comes in the form of Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State who is the epitome of the modern defensive tackle. Williams stands at 6-3 and 334 pounds and is an elite athlete which is why was No. 66 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List.

Williams is a legitimate three-down defensive lineman and brings explosiveness and versatility to the position. It wouldn't surprise if he won the starting job alongside Wilkins in training camp. A dominant defensive line covers up a lot of issues on the defense and drafting Williams is a great way to continue building that unit.