Raiders free agency blueprint: 3 tiers of targets to boost the roster

As the 2026 NFL Combine approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a unique spot. With over $87M in projected cap space (2nd most in the NFL) and owners of the No. 1 overall pick -- likely Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza -- the 2026 offseason is about building a wall of talent around a new franchise signal-caller.

Here is the 2026 Free Agency Manifesto for the Silver and Black.

Raiders' ideal 2026 free agency plan with tiers of cost in mind

1. The "Dream" Blue-Chip: WR George Pickens

With the Raiders trading away Jakobi Meyers during the 2025 season and Davante Adams long gone, the wide receiver room is dangerously thin. If the Raiders are going to drop a rookie QB into the fire, they can't expect him to survive with only Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers.

Pickens won't be cheap, but he would provide Mendoza with a legit 'WR1' on the perimeter pump with targets. The Price Tag: With the Raiders' cap situation, they are one of the few teams that can hand out a $100M+ deal without blinking.

2. The Realistic Starter: G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker

Klint Kubiak is bringing a wide zone scheme to Las Vegas, which demands athletic, versatile pieces along the front five. The Raiders' line struggled mightily in 2025, and outside of Kolton Miller, the unit needs a veteran anchor who understands modern blocking schemes.

The Fit: Vera-Tucker has experience at both tackle and guard in the NFL, and during his days at USC. His mobility is a hand-in-glove fit for Kubiak’s system, and he provides the veteran presence needed to protect a rookie QB's blindside.

Vera-Tucker has experience at both tackle and guard in the NFL, and during his days at USC. His mobility is a hand-in-glove fit for Kubiak’s system, and he provides the veteran presence needed to protect a rookie QB's blindside. The Price Tag: High-end starter money (approx. $16-18M AAV), but a necessary investment to ensure your No. 1 pick doesn't spend his rookie year on his back.

3. The "Bargain" Prove-it: WR Alec Pierce

Pierce won't be cheap, but this is relative to the rest of the class. If the Raiders miss out on the top-tier stars like Pickens or even a Mike Evans or Christian Kirk, they could look at a high-upside vertical threat who was buried in a crowded Indianapolis depth chart.